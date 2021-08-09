Waco Housing Authority seeks to clear $111K rent backlog with state program

Waco has 212 public housing tenants who collectively owe $111,000 in back rent, and local officials are trying to get them signed up for a state pandemic relief fund before an eviction moratorium expires.

Waco Housing Authority has already helped tenants qualify for $40,000 in aid from the Texas Rent Relief program, which is funded by federal coronavirus programs. President-CEO Milet Hopping said the housing authority also used CARES Act funding to hire a contractor to help tenants apply for the program.

Of the 71 tenants who sought help with their application, 65 are still waiting on payments through the program, Hopping told the authority board Monday. A federal eviction moratorium that was set to expire Aug. 3 has been extended to Oct. 3, giving the housing authority time to work on the backlog.

“We’re not going to act on that, obviously, because we’re assuming the Texas rent relief will come,” Hopping said. “They just told us that they’re very inundated with requests, so it won’t be happening as fast as it had been.”

The relief funds are available for the general public, not just those in public housing.