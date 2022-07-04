Waco I-35 closures after July Fourth to make way for signs, permanent striping

Motorists in the Waco area will need to find alternate routes after the Independence Day holiday as construction projects close a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 and several cross streets starting each afternoon and continuing overnight Tuesday through Friday.

The closures between Business 77 and 18th Street will make way for crews to place several overhead signs and add permanent striping to the southbound main lanes between Forrest Street and 18th Street, according to a Texas Department of Transportation press release.

From noon to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, all lanes of Business 77 and Forrest Street will close where they cross the interstate.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, all lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, University Parks Drive, Fourth Street, Fifth Street, 17th Street and 18th Street will close where they cross the interstate.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, all southbound main lanes of the interstate and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from Business 77 to 18th Street will close, forcing traffic to the frontage road.

TxDOT recommends avoiding the area by using Loop 340 or other alternate routes. Police will be at each closed intersection to direct traffic and will be positioned to allow access to businesses between Loop 340 and Highway 84 during the closures.

Webber LLC is a little more than three years into a $341 million TxDOT project to rebuild a 6.7-mile stretch of the interstate through Waco, between the north end of Loop 340 and 12th Street.

Webber has a goal to finish the project in 2023, but a TxDOT official said in April that Webber was on track to fully open roads in the project area by the end of this year.

The scope of the work includes tearing down and rebuilding all bridges in the project area, rebuilding the main lanes with a new lane in each direction and reconfiguring entrances, exits, frontage road and crossings.

Waco Drive resurfacing

A $2.2 million TxDOT project to resurface a 0.85-mile stretch of Waco Drive between Lake Air and Valley Mills drives will start Tuesday and is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, according to a TxDOT press release.

The bulk of the work, and traffic disruptions, will happen during the nighttime. Knife River Corp. is handling the work.

