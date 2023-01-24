Waco interim convention, visitor chief gets full-time gig

Dan Quandt spent a 14-month stint as interim director of the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau regaining ground lost during the pandemic, but now that he is the full-time director, he is focusing on tourism’s future in Waco.

The city announced Tuesday it would be dropping the "interim" from Quandt's director of conventions and tourism title.

Quandt started as a broadcast reporter before becoming convention and visitors bureau director in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1981 and going on to helm bureaus in Lincoln, Nebraska, and South Padre Island before working for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce through 2019.

“The beauty for me was that some of the staff here I’ve known for years,” Quandt said of his move to Waco.

Quandt said the several hotel projects under construction in downtown and East Waco will bring the city closer to its optimum inventory of hotel rooms, which would maximize profits from tourism.

He said the internet has provided bureaus like his with tools and data that let them track not only how many tourists visit town, but what they visit before they leave. On top of that, credit card data that reveals how much each visitor spends and where.

“When you talk about our top draws the name that always comes up is Magnolia, which makes a lot of sense,” he said. “Day in and day out, it’s the malls.”

Tour groups’ relationship to Waco has shifted over the last five years as well, as Waco has become a more common stop on motorcoach and bus tours.

“We’re not their final destination, usually,” Quandt said. “Now they want to stop, they want to tour, they want to go to the Texas Ranger Museum, they want to go to Magnolia, they want to go to the zoo potentially, depending on the group.”

Baylor University athletics events also bring in high numbers of visitors, and he said softball and baseball fields in Waco can serve as another draw for tournaments. He said his dream is to build on the success of the Waco Rowing Regatta held in November and turn Waco into a destination training site for Olympic rowing teams by 2028.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on what people are interested in, and we tried to do research to figure that out and then push that to the forefront,” Quandt said.

With competitions come the need for more hotels with more amenities, because sports teams have to limit interactions with their competitors, even accidental ones, he said.

“You’ve got to have separate ones for the team, separate ones for the referees, and hopefully separate ones to keep the fans away from the team so the team can concentrate on being a team,” Quandt said.

Quandt said the convention and visitors bureau staff has been busy trying to rebuild the city's roster of future bookings, including one national convention that would be held in 2026.

“Right now we are reestablishing ourselves as a center, especially for Texas, for state association meetings and things like that,” Quandt said.

Large events are usually booked years in advance, but during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic those long-term bookings diminished.

“There wasn’t anyone selling 2023 back in 2020, so that got to be a challenge, but we’re coming back strong,” Quandt said.

Workers will replace the convention center carpet in segments by the end of May, meaning the bureau staff must book events around that work as the $500,000 project progresses from room to room.

He said aside from the carpet, the 51-year-old building is in good condition and there are not any major renovations on the horizon, but that could change depending on what events could come to Waco in the future.

“We’ve hosted some esport activities, but there are places that are esport arenas … that’s what it’s designed for,” he said. “Well we’re not there, but we’ve got to look at if that’s something important. Does it make sense for us to be stronger in that area?”