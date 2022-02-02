Waco ISD board draws second contested May 7 race

The Waco City Council in the fall appointed Alice Rodriguez, who had previously served in the role for 24 years, to serve the remainder of Hector Sabido’s unfinished District 2 term. Sabido was reelected in May 2021 but only served five months of his term, saying his work commitments would not allow him to stay on council. Rodriguez has said she will not run in the election.

District 2 candidates Armando Arvizu, who works for Divine Home Care, and Tiffany Vidaña, a Waco ISD substitute teacher, first filed in mid-January as soon as the filing period opened, but had to file a second time after Waco city staff realized state laws require the council to call a special election for the unexpired term. The city council called a special election for District 2 during a meeting Tuesday, and Arvizu and Vidaña have since re-filed.

“I’m OK with it,” Arvizu said of the technical mistake.

Arvizu, who said he ran to prevent gentrification from harming Waco’s Hispanic residents, said he was glad to see Vidaña running as well, though he does not know her personally. He said he supported her father, Jose Vidaña, in his run for Waco ISD’s school board.

“I just have great respect for her. Anyone who runs has my respect,” Arvizu said.