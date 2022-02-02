Waco ISD board draws second contested May 7 race

A second Waco Independent School District board race in the May 7 election became contested with a filing by the Rev. Marlon Jones for an at-large seat.
Jones, 41, is pastor of St. Luke AME Church and vice president of STARRY, a nonprofit serving families and children. He will face investment advisor Angelo Ochoa, 42, for the remaining year of the term vacated when Trustee Cary DuPuy announced his resignation in November.
Waco ISD's District 4 race also has drawn two candidates, Hope Balfa-Mustakim, a case coordinator for the Callahan & King law firm, and Jonathan Grant, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc. District 4 Incumbent and board President Angela Tekell has said she is not seeking reelection.
District 5 Trustee Emily Iazzetti has not yet drawn a challenger. She is running for her first full three-year term after being appointed Aug. 31 to fill the seat held by Allen Sykes. Sykes resigned in July.
Waco City Council
District 2 has the only contested Waco City Council race so far, though no new candidates have entered the race since the special election was properly called Tuesday. Only incumbents have filed so far for the District 1, District 3 and mayor seats also up for election May 7.
The Waco City Council in the fall appointed Alice Rodriguez, who had previously served in the role for 24 years, to serve the remainder of Hector Sabido’s unfinished District 2 term. Sabido was reelected in May 2021 but only served five months of his term, saying his work commitments would not allow him to stay on council. Rodriguez has said she will not run in the election.
District 2 candidates Armando Arvizu, who works for Divine Home Care, and Tiffany Vidaña, a Waco ISD substitute teacher, first filed in mid-January as soon as the filing period opened, but had to file a second time after Waco city staff realized state laws require the council to call a special election for the unexpired term. The city council called a special election for District 2 during a meeting Tuesday, and Arvizu and Vidaña have since re-filed.
“I’m OK with it,” Arvizu said of the technical mistake.
Arvizu, who said he ran to prevent gentrification from harming Waco’s Hispanic residents, said he was glad to see Vidaña running as well, though he does not know her personally. He said he supported her father, Jose Vidaña, in his run for Waco ISD’s school board.
“I just have great respect for her. Anyone who runs has my respect,” Arvizu said.
Vidaña said if anything, the error with the start of filing gave her more time to meet with community leaders and constituents.
“It’s been a fun ride. It’s been interesting,” Vidaña said.
Filing for the general elections will continue until Feb. 18. Filing for the special elections, District 2 for Waco City Council and the at-large Waco ISD seat, will continue until March 7.
Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26.
Election Day is May 7.