Candidates in Saturday's elections for Waco Independent School District and McLennan Community College listed mostly small contributions in the final report required before Election Day.

The report, due April 28, covers the period from the previous report, which was due 30 days before the election, to April 28. Candidates who receive more than $1,010 in contributions or spend more than $1,010 for a city or school election are required by state law to report contributors and campaign expenses.

In the race for a Waco ISD at-large trustee seat, Angelo Ochoa reported $1,350 in political contributions and $2,965.42 in expenditures. He listed five contributions, the largest a $500 contribution from Virginia DuPuy and a $500 donation from David Lacy. In a report submitted after the April 28 deadline, Peaches Henry reported $3,200 in political contributions and $6,727.40 in expenditures. She listed 11 contributions, the largest a $1,000 contribution from the CWA-COPE PCC, the Communication Workers of America's Committee on Political Education Political Contributions Committee.

In the District 5 trustee race, Jim Patton reported $6,270 in political contributions and $2,898.85 in expenses. He listed 25 contributions, the largest a $2,500 contribution from Greg Peterson, followed by $300 apiece from Roman Novian and Mario Gonzalez. Abigail Ramirez reported $530 in political contributions and $1,245 in expenses, listing two contributions with the largest a $500 contribution from Felissa Ramirez. The candidate also reported $65 in in-kind contributions.

Ashley Stone did not file contribution reports after she indicated on her campaign treasurer form that she would not be receiving more than $1,010 in contributions.

In the MCC trustee race for the District 1 seat, Jonathan Hill reported no contributions and $664.54 in expenditures. In his 30-day report, Hill had $1,572 in political contributions and $1,437.46 in expenditures, the largest contribution $500 from Caitlin Kawata. Arash Abnoussi did not file a report as he was under the level requiring one.

MCC District 3 candidate James SoRelle reported $1,370 in political contributions and $893.05 in expenditures. He listed six contributions, the largest a $500 one from Robert R. Downes. Candidate Ilda Sabido did not file a report as she was under the level requiring one.