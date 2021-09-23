Waco landfill permit review complete, preliminary decision expected soon

Ivy said he owns land within 2 miles and is concerned about workers on his property.

“If my wife and kids are home and she sees someone on the backside of my property, what is she to do?” Ivy said.

He said the meeting was “futile” because technical issues kept too many people from participating or commenting online. He said the TCEQ staff present used the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage by holding the meeting over the internet.

“This whole meeting is a farce. This needs to be redone,” Ivy said.

A submitted question asked how many times the current Waco landfill has violated TCEQ standards, and how many times runoff from the landfill has gotten into waterways. Brad Patterson, a TCEQ manager participating in the meeting, encouraged the person who submitted the question to submit it as a formal public comment, because the TCEQ would be able to find the information.

After the 30-day public comment period on the preliminary permit decision, TCEQ will respond to all comments in writing. At that point, landfill opponents are expected to request a contested case hearing through the State Office of Administrative Hearings. If that request does not come, however, the landfill permit could be issued as soon as 31 days after the TCEQ responds to public comments.