Waco landfill plans spur separate water studies backed by city, McLennan County

"Not that we see any negative impact coming from landfill operations. It will be state of the art," Petillo said. "If there were to be any impact, like any company or operation, we would be required to mitigate that impact."

Should Freese and Nichols and Plummer Associates reach different conclusions, "that would be something to sit down and talk about," Petillo said. "There shouldn't be conflicting results. … It should be an apples to apples comparison."

He said the city is determined to be a good steward of the environment and a good neighbor. He said it successfully operates its existing landfill, and he would expect nothing less in operating the new landfill near where Hill, McLennan and Limestone counties meet. He said he anticipates no contamination of any kind and no issues with runoff.