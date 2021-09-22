Waco landfill public meeting comes as permit application awaits technical review

Anyone can join the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., by going to gotomeeting.com/webinar/join-webinar and entering the ID number 847-880-883. Questions and comments also can be submitted ahead of time at https://www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/. To listen to the meeting by phone, call 415-655-0052 and enter access code 240-069-391.

Axtell Independent School District Superintendent J.R. Proctor said the landfill opposition group has discussed the possibility of pursuing a contested case hearing to challenge the permit if it is approved, but it is still too early in the process to say whether it will come to that.

“We’re going to have to wait and see if there are any objectionable parts of that (permit), to know where to plant our flag, so to speak,” Proctor said.

He said he thinks the remote meeting will make it more difficult for Axtell residents to participate. Still, he hopes the new leadership of Waco City Manager Bradley Ford and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will make a difference compared to discussions that took place before they were in those positions.

“It will be the first time these guys have an opportunity to come in and talk to this group, and I’m hoping the conversation goes in a different direction, but we’ll just have to wait and see,” Proctor said.