The city of Waco is about a quarter of the way through a mission to track down any remaining lead water lines throughout the city and create an inventory of service lines, utility officials told the Waco City Council during a presentation Tuesday.

A revision to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule focuses on eliminating the risk of lead exposure through water lines, residential or otherwise, and new testing requirements for schools and child care facilities, with a complete database due by Oct. 16, 2024.

Over the next year and a half water utility staff will make their way through meters grouped into all 20 of the city’s water billing cycles to determine the presence of lead service lines on both the city and customer side of each of Waco’s 50,367 water meters.

Crews started in East Waco with cycle one in March and have completed about a quarter, or 12,729, of the meters as of Tuesday night. Staff completed 221 checks Tuesday, for a rate of 30-35 meters per hour.

Of the first three and a half cycles that have been checked, six lead lines were found on the city side, all in the same neighborhood, and all six have been replaced, Water Utility Director Lisa Tyer said. Just one house built in the early 1900s was found to have lead on the customer side, she said.

Tyer said contaminants in drinking water can come from service lines off the water meter, but also may come from internal fixtures in the home. Prior to 1986 lead was commonly used in fixtures, and even some lead-free labeled fixtures sold up to 2014 had a small percentage of lead in them, she said.

Currently the city enacts a corrosion control plan, which involves using corrosion inhibitors, testing for lead at specified spots around the city and replacing lead pipes any time they are found during routine line break fixes or routine maintenance. Tyer said the city uses a caustic corrosion inhibitor, which puts a calcification layer in the pipe and stops the pipe material from leeching into the water.

The corrosion control plan involves notifying customers not only when lead pipes are found, but also when their water tests above 15 parts per billion, the limit enacted by the original EPA rule. Tyer said Waco is on a reduced testing schedule based on its history of lead-free test results.

Through the new program utility staff will open up the water meter, vacuum out the debris and determine the material of the pipe in a process that take about 5 to 10 minutes, Tyer said. Information about each pipe, including the service line size on both the city’s side and the customer’s side, will be logged in an app developed by the city’s information technology department, and the app will be available to customers when the inventory is complete in October 2024.

“I can’t wait to look up mine because our home was built 96 years ago and so that was not current best practices in water piping for sure,” Council Member Josh Borderud said. “So I assume a lot of residents would have those questions and be eager to look their residence up … or prospective homes that they might be looking at.”

If lead service lines are found the city workers will meet with the resident face to face or leave a door hanger asking them to contact the city for more information.

“We provide information on the steps the customer can take to reduce their exposure,” Tyer said. “We provide a filtered water pitcher and six months of filters. We offer a free lead test of the water if lead service is found and we schedule the service line for replacement if it’s on our side.”

If the city does not hear from the customer within 10 days the information and a filter pitcher will be sent via certified mail.

Customers will be responsible for replacement of service lines leading up to their residence, while the city will pay to replace pipes connecting the meter to the water main. Tyer estimates it would cost about $5,000 to replace a customer’s service line and $6,000 to replace the city’s.

Residents — and property owners if tenants are renting — will be provided with information on how to flush pipes and the risk of lead exposure, as well as steps to move forward with pipe replacement. A customer’s water may be shut off temporarily for line replacements or other work, but they do not have to replace their pipes if they are found to have lead before their water is turned back on, Tyer said.

“One of the unique things about this regulation is if we have to turn your water off for any reason, we have to either know the service line material, we have to identify the sort of service line material while we’re out there or we have to notify you to flush before turning the water back on,” she said.

Funding assistance for customers is available up to $20,000 through the city Housing and Community Development Department’s Lead is Preventable Program.

Additionally, many customers have galvanized pipes, which could require replacement if they are corroded. Lead particles may build up in corroded sections of galvanized pipes, and the city will engage in further investigation to determine if the galvanized pipe has ever been downstream of a lead service line.

“If we’ve ever had a lead line in front of that galvanized line, we have to treat that galvanized line as if it’s also a lead line,” Tyer said. “And the other thing is if we can’t find proof that there’s never been a lead line there, we still have to treat it like it’s a lead line.”

Customers with galvanized pipes that cannot be confirmed lead-free or have been downstream of a lead pipe can choose not to replace their pipes, but will be re-notified with lead prevention information every year, she said.

The water department is requesting $5 million in capital improvement funding in 2024 to put toward the project.

The city has submitted a pre-application for a $20 million loan with 51% forgiveness to the Texas Water Development Board to help with both the city’s and customers’ replacement of required pipes. If the pre-application is approved the full application can be submitted next month, and funding will be known at the end of the year.

The revision of the EPA rule will also require water testing for Waco’s 84 child care facilities and 40 public and private schools serving students in eighth grade and younger. The testing must begin after the October 2024 deadline, Tyer said.

The rule requires that 20% of the facilities be tested each year, but Waco will test all schools and child care facilities during the first round of testing. Each facility will be tested once every five years after the first round.

“We did not want to have the one school that there might be some issue be the school we’re testing in year five, so we just thought we’re going to test everybody in year one and know where we stand right there and then,” Tyer said.

More information about lead awareness can be found at https://www.waco-texas.com/Departments/Water-Utility-Services/Lead-Awareness.