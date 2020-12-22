Waco leaders say COVID-19 expenses outpace federal support

The city of Waco has outspent the $7.6 million it expects to receive soon from initial rounds of federal COVID-19 relief funding, and a new relief package approved by Congress would leave the city still heading into uncertain economic waters hoping for more federal support.
The $900 billion relief package includes money for public health operations, public schools and public transit that likely would have local benefits, in addition to $600 direct payments to most Americans, but it does not include direct aid for cities or states. Local government funding was largely seen as a priority for Democratic lawmakers and was dropped from the federal package, as were liability protections for businesses and institutions, largely seen as a Republican priority, among other compromises.
While the the bill passed with overwhelming majorities in both houses of Congress, President Donald Trump released a short video on Twitter Tuesday night in which he said the proposal is a “disgrace,” called on Congress to increase individual direct payments to $2,000 and to remove a list of specific measures, including foreign aid and money for cultural programs closed because of the pandemic, which he called wasteful spending.
Trump did not directly say he plans to veto the bill but said the next administration might have to pass a relief package if the changes he asked for are not made.
Before Trump’s comments Tuesday, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said it is disappointing the city and the state are not included for direct funding in the bill. But local officials have already made adjustments, and $7.6 million in federal funding from relief measures passed months ago is expected to make it into city coffers soon. Meek also said he is hopeful local government funding will be included in future relief measures. The lack of funding for state and local governments was not among the grievances Trump listed with the bill Congress approved.
In the spring, the city reduced its sales tax revenue projection from $39 million to $37.5 million for the budget year that ended in September. Actual sales tax revenue wound up beating even the initial projection.
“We’ve always taken a conservative approach to budgeting, so while we didn’t plan for any additional allocation we were pleasantly surprised Waco ended this year above budget for sales tax at a $41 million revenue,” Meek said.
The $7.6 million in federal aid expected soon will help the city budget moving forward, but the city has spent “significantly more” on COVID-19 measures that would be eligible for reimbursement, he said. He did not have an exact estimate available Tuesday.
One example of eligible city spending is staffing of COVID-19 test sites that have been available almost daily since October, offering free tests provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Delays at the state level meant a relatively long wait for smaller cities in the initial round of federal aid for local governments, Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes said. Cities with more than 500,000 residents received money directly from the federal government, but smaller cities including Waco had to go through the state, he said.
“We were a little disappointed in how it got hung up at the state level, but we’re grateful we’re finally receiving it where I’m sure a lot of other cities have not,” Holmes said.
Looking at local economic conditions, Holmes said he is anxious to see how November and December sales tax revenue will compare to last year.
“We’ve seen a rebound in sales tax and some year-over-year good signs, but there’s also been some decay from year-over-year in some months,” he said.
Holmes, senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, said while some industries have been virtually unaffected, he is still concerned about the local tourism industry and what could happen to the property values of local destinations, hotels and related businesses.
Property taxes fund a larger share of the city budget than sales taxes.
“Overall, we’re looking at strong (property) values in Waco,” Holmes said. “But the sales tax is what we’re really concerned about going forward.”
He said the new stimulus package bill’s $284 billion to restart the Payment Protection Program, which funds bank-administered forgivable loans to small businesses, would be another positive.
“We’re relying on the local banking system, which participated in the first round and made it a local success,” Holmes said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas’ unemployment rate rose from 6.9% in October to 8.1% in November. The rate hit a 10-year high of 13.5% in April.
Holmes said the new jobs expected with new industrial facilities headed for Waco, including a diaper plant, an aluminum can plant and an Amazon distribution center, are likely to offset some of the impact of disruptions related to COVID-19, and he hopes for the local economy to recover by the second quarter of next year.