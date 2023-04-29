Few Waco leaders today were in charge in the first decade of the century, when the city mounted an all-out fight against the dairy industry in the North Bosque watershed to stop polluting the river that feeds Lake Waco.

Led by Mayor Linda Ethridge, the city got state laws passed in 2001 to impose strict manure storage rules in the North Bosque River watershed around Erath County, then epicenter of the state’s dairy industry. City officials flew helicopter missions over the watershed to find and report polluters, enraging dairy farmers on the ground.

A few years later, the city sued more than a dozen dairies under the Clean Water Act, in the name of protecting Lake Waco from the phosphorus that caused algae to bloom and foul the city’s water.

But in the past decade, as dairy farmers have invested in new waste systems and phosphorus levels have come down at testing stations along the Bosque, the two sides have settled into a kind of détente.

Now a bill introduced by a Cleburne lawmaker has blown the dust off that chapter in Waco’s history, and city leaders fear losing the gains of their predecessors.

The bill would curtail input by the public and city of Waco in waste permitting applications, eliminating the need for individual permits tailored to the site in favor of more standardized general permits. The city fought for individual permits in the 2001 law and has joined with landowners to review and critique the permits, occasionally taking operators to a contested case hearing, which is similar to a civil trial.

The bill would also eliminate solid waste training requirements for dairy operators, prohibit a general permit from requiring soil sampling of third-party waste application fields, and eliminate a regulatory trigger for dairy operator’s own waste application fields where tests find a phosphorus level above 500 parts per million. It leaves a similar trigger in place for tests showing phosphorus between 200 and 500 parts per million.

City officials say it all adds up to a reversal of progress.

“The bill was likely filed in good faith to try to bring solutions to bear for the dairy industry,” Mayor Dillon Meek said in an interview this past week. “The unintended consequence of that would be, I think, losing the opportunity for the public to comment, and thus increase the risk of greater pollution in the North Bosque River.”

City officials said studies of Lake Waco have estimated that some 44% of the phosphorus in the lake comes from dairies in the North Bosque watershed. A typical dairy cow excretes 120 pounds a day of phosphorus-rich manure, meaning that a medium-size dairy of 2,000 cows could produce 43,800 tons of manure a year.

The sponsor, Republican State Rep. DeWayne Burns, has said House Bill 2827 is not about weakening pollution control measures, which he said have been successful in lowering phosphorus pollution over the last two decades.

Rather, he has said, the point is to reduce an onerous regulatory burden on North Bosque watershed producers that dairy industry leaders say has caused an exodus from the Central Texas dairy region.

“Because we’ve come this far, and because of where we are, it’s still incredibly hard for our dairies and dairymen to get … permitting when they make an adjustment to their dairy or they want to change anything about their operation,” Burns said in an April 13 hearing before the House Committee on Environmental Regulation, which passed the bill April 18.

City of Waco officials attended but did not speak at the hearing. City Manager Bradley Ford said the city at the time preferred to try to work behind the scenes.

Burns’ chief of staff, Dalton Moore, said his office reached out to the city of Waco and its lobbyists about the measures several times as far back as last year but never got a definitive response. However, Meek and city staff deny getting any communication before the bill was filed, and Ford said he was not made aware of the bill until April 10.

State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said this past week that he is talking to both sides of the controversy and hopes to find common ground. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who represents Waco as well as the dairy region, did not respond to a request for an interview on the matter.

Ford said he had a conversation with Burns this past week about the bill.

“It feels like he’s open to discussion, but we’re still pretty far apart,” Ford said. “There’s a reasonableness we’re bringing to the table with the both the dairy association and the bill’s author. But there are things we’re not willing to compromise on. There should be testing requirements, there should be training requirements, and there should be involvement in those public processes.”

The bill itself appears simple, mostly consisting of strike-throughs of language from the 2001 North Bosque watershed legislation and a change from individual to general permitting.

Burns and Texas Association of Dairymen Executive Director Darren Turley say the new general permits would incorporate the waste reduction practices now incorporated in the individual permits.

But an official analysis of the bill in March from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality suggests the changes would conflict with the longstanding plan for cleaning up the impaired North Bosque watershed.

Two sections of the North Bosque were designed as impaired in 1998 under Section 303(d) of the federal Clean Water Act for both phosphorus and chlorophyll-a, a proxy for blue-green algae.

That triggered the creation of a cleanup plan including a “Total Maximum Daily Load” limiting the total amount of phosphorus that could run into the North Bosque and its tributaries.

The cleanup plan was followed by an implementation plan that formed the basis for the individual permitting system, including extra capacity in dairy lagoons and soil sampling to make sure that fields receiving manure could not have excess amounts of phosphorus.

The TCEQ analysis in March found that the bill’s provisions eliminating the individual permitting system, eliminating waste handling training, repealing regulatory triggers for high levels of phosphorus on waste application fields and exempting third-party waste application fields from testing all conflict with the implementation plan.

“Any potential reduction in water quality in the North Bosque River that could result from less stringent CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) permit requirements of the bill may negatively affect water quality in Lake Waco and cause increased drinking water treatment costs for the City of Waco,” the analysis says. “These potential costs would be very difficult to estimate.”

City of Waco officials say a switch to general permits could trigger a round of public hearings and rulemaking for the TCEQ that could last far beyond the Sept. 1 effective date of the legislation.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said it appears that if the bill passes the TCEQ would have to create a new type of general permit that incorporates the current requirements of the individual permits. Those individual permits are tailored to individual sites.

“It’s a third type of permit, which doesn’t exist today,” he said. “It’s a little hard to understand how it’s going to work.”

The Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plan would also have to be rewritten, complete with a public input process that would likely include comments from the city of Waco, landowners and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, city of Waco Chief of Staff Ashley Nystrom said.

A Texas Association of Dairymen analysis of the bill agrees that the implementation plan would have to be updated.

The EPA would have to review and approve any changes to the permitting process, and it could object to the proposed changes on the basis of “backsliding” on protections to the watershed, Nystrom said.

“Our understanding is that state legislation cannot override federal Clean Water Act regulations and there could be certain aspects of this bill that may be superseded by EPA review and federal requirements,” Nystrom said in an email.

The city has hired former TCEQ Executive Director Mark Vickery as a consultant in this legislative process. In a recent letter to Meek and city staff, Vickery agreed that backsliding is a concern with the proposed legislation.

“While progress has been made in improving water quality within the North and Upper North Bosque Rivers, I do not think relaxing current regulatory standards is appropriate at this time and could trigger a comprehensive review by the Environmental Protection Agency,” he wrote.

The city and dairy industry representatives agree that the Total Maximum Daily Load program has resulted in a cleaner river, though it is still listed as impaired. The plan called for an average 50% reduction at five points along the North Bosque. While low-flow segments upstream of Stephenville have continued to miss their targets in recent years, downstream results below Stephenville and at Clifton and Valley Mills have shown significant improvement, according to a 2022 TCEQ report.

Lisa Tyer, water utilities director for the city, said Lake Waco has not suffered major algae blooms in several years, and the city’s dissolved air flotation plant has been successful at intercepting algae particles before they foul the taste of drinking water.

In the early 2000s, Texas Association of Dairymen officials cast doubt on whether phosphorus-laden manure from dairies was the cause of impairment in the North Bosque, much less the algae blooms in Lake Waco, which is not part of the Total Maximum Daily Load area.

Turley, a former Dublin-area dairyman who has led the state dairy association since 2009, has chosen instead to focus on farmers’ role in cleaning up the watershed. He said the operators who remain in the watershed are on the forefront of dairy waste management.

He said two dairymen in the area are building methane digesters to convert manure into methane gas fuel and reusable water, leaving the remaining dry solids to be used for animal bedding.

“They really believe they can create a closed loop system,” he said.

But Turley said the individual permits in the North Bosque have created a punishing level of cost, time delays and legal risk for farmers wanting to expand or alter their operations.

“When this started, it shut the door on anyone coming here, and we haven’t seen that change,” he said.

He said many dairy farmers have moved on to other areas, such as the Panhandle, which has overtaken Central Texas as the state dairy industry’s center of gravity.

Some dairy experts have attributed the migration to West Texas to cheap land, plentiful feed supplies and above all a low-humidity climate that favors milk production. But in reports to the Legislature the Texas Association of Dairymen has argued farmers in Central Texas have gone west because of overregulation in the North Bosque watershed.

Figures from The Texas Institute for Applied Environmental Research in Stephenville show the number of dairies in Erath County dropped from 200 in 1994 to fewer than 51 in 2021.

However, figures from the USDA Census of Agriculture show the number of milk cows in Erath County dropped from 66,680 in 2002 to a low of 40,168 in 2012, but the population had rebounded to 64,000 by last year.

Dwain Mayfield, a retired executive who lives on a ranch near Dublin, said he has seen improvement in dairy practices in the area in the last decade or so, but the time is not right to eliminate individual permits.

In 2007, Mayfield protested a neighboring dairy’s permit application to double its herd to 2,500 cows.

“If there had not been an individual permit that he was about to double his capacity at a time when he was not in compliance with the TCEQ … I would not have known anything about it,” he said.

The dairy withdrew the permit application, but Mayfield in 2011 successfully sued the dairy under the Clean Water Act, alleging its waste discharges were contaminating his lakes. The former dairy is now a “very well run” egg facility, he said.

Mayfield said he does not believe the cost of individual permitting is prohibitive, and he would not want to see a switch to general permits.

“The House bill is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t need fixing,” he said.