Waco leaders weigh whether to go forward or reverse with electric vehicles

The city of Waco has dipped its toe into the market for electric and hybrid vehicles since 2019, but now city officials are weighing whether to take the plunge or step back.

Of the city’s 759 vehicles, 42 are hybrid vehicles and another five are fully electric. The Waco City Council is waiting for a fleet purchasing report June 21 from the consultant CST, which could recommend buying more such vehicles or backing away from them.

Last week, the council was set to vote on five new conventional trucks for water utilities that would cost about $547,000 total, after city staff said that they could find no electric vehicles with the necessary specifications.

But the council postponed the vote after local climate change activist Alan Northcutt said electric vehicles exist that could do the job.

Northcutt, a retired pathologist with a tattoo of the Extinction Rebellion climate movement, said the delay is a kind of victory.

“I think this is the first time I can remember that they actually did not go ahead and approve [the motion] over objections I had,” Northcutt said. “They want to get more information.”

He’s been advocating for the city to adopt electric vehicles for the last several years, returning to the city council’s lectern to cite the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s findings.

The most recent IPCC report, “Mitigation of Climate Change,” states governments will need to make changes quickly to avoid median global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees centigrade by 2025.

“Without a strengthening of policies beyond those that are implemented by the end of 2020, GHG emissions are projected to rise beyond 2025, leading to a median global warming of 3.2 [2.2 to 3.5 centigrade] by 2100,” the report states.

Director of General Services Kelly Holecek, who oversees purchasing, said there are still some vehicles the city can’t find electric counterparts for. Police pursuit vehicles need enough power for lights and sirens, she said, and extra elements such as cages in the back seat make it harder to find a car that fits their needs.

She said often, electric vehicles recommended by Northcutt are either too expensive, while sometimes they are prototypes or not readily available. Part of the problem is the city’s vehicle replacement plan, which is determined by an algorithm and has not changed in over a decade.

“We get stuck between fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers and keeping operations moving, and we can't stop picking up trash,” Holecek said. “We’ve got to have dependable equipment.”

The city hired CST to create a long-term vehicle replacement plan for the city’s fleet.

“They’ll be talking about what is feasible for a municipality in Texas right now to go electric, and what they would advise that we table until there’s a more proven vehicle on the street,” Holecek said.

For some departments, the electric Chevy Bolts the city began purchasing in 2019 are a perfect fit, according to Chief Information Officer Mike Searight. He said his tech-savvy information technology workers have gotten used to adjusting the car’s settings so it never overcharges. Workers charge the car once every few days, never letting its capacity drop below 50% or so.

“It’s just the perfect vehicle for us,” he said. “We’re not carrying a lot of stuff. We don’t have big tools and machinery, and it’s a small vehicle.”

Searight said employees favor the electric car over the gas-fueled van that predated it, and he’s aiming to replace the van as soon as possible with an electric Ford Transit.

“We got lucky to get this one, so I don’t know if we’ll get another one anytime soon,” Searight said.

Jeremy Pesina, an IT worker, said people in his department drive between the landfill, the airport, the zoo and anywhere else on a given day.

“Especially with gas prices, we drive these things a lot,” Pesina said.

The Chevrolet Bolt is rated to go 259 miles on a charge, which depending on the type of charger used could cost about $6.

The city’s fuel station is at the city’s fleet building, and requires employees to enter codes to log their mileage and how much fuel they added to the tank.

Holecek said there are charging stations at the city’s IT and Emergency Management building, three on the top floor of the Mae Jackson Development Center parking garage, two at the city operations center, and two charging stations at the Waco Police Department headquarters tower.

Holecek said as a new department gets electric vehicles, city electricians install chargers at their location or nearby.

Northcutt said he knows the city of Waco can’t single-handedly fix climate change, but he said elected officials still need to do their share. He said he’s hopeful the June 21 report will have a pathway toward more electric vehicles, but he hopes hybrid vehicles are left out entirely.

“They only have a limited amount of emission-free range, so if you don’t do that charging you’re not getting a benefit,” he said. “And then you have oil changes and stuff. So I think the hybrid should be in the rearview mirror now.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.