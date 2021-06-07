Waco, local governments move toward allowing public at meetings again

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, many government bodies in McLennan County are adjusting the format of their meetings to once again allow for the public to attend.
Waco City Council resumed in-person meetings May 11, and beginning next week will allow the public to attend in person.
“It’s the right time and in doing this, we are able to have more productive meetings and build relationships with one another,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.
In March 2020, as COVID-19 cases were rising fast in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended certain open-meeting statutes, granting the ability for telephonic or videoconference meetings.
While meetings were able to be held remotely, governmental bodies still needed to provide a way for the public to participate as well as provide the public with a recording of the meeting.
As Abbott lifted COVID-19 restrictions, including an order that bars local governments from mandating masks or restricting activities due to COVID-19, he has not rescinded his order that suspended the Texas Open Meetings Act statutes. Not all government agencies are on the same page in allowing the public to attend meetings.
Previously, Waco City Council meetings had been closed to the public. While the council had been able to meet in person at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater, the public’s comments were addressed through Zoom and telephone communication for public participation. Comments or questions had to be submitted or registered online prior to the meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido said it was a learning experience for everyone.
“Of course at the beginning it took a bit of getting used to,” Sabido said. “There was some Zoom etiquette we all needed to learn.”
Sabido said the importance of meeting people in person is crucial and hopes participation increases.
“I think it is great,” Sabido said. “While we were virtual we did see a decrease in the amount of people who spoke at council meetings so I am hoping once we open up we will hear community feedback.”
Returning to full in-person meetings was recommended by City Manager Bradley Ford, who took into consideration several factors regarding health and safety before bringing the topic into consideration.
Ford looked into the COVID-19 rates in Waco as well as the number of people who have received the vaccine.
“Over the past few months we watched the COVID numbers decline,” Ford said. “We thought it was time to bring the public and media back to council meetings.”
“If you look at what the public is doing out in the world, attending baseball games and going to religious activities, there is no reason they can’t attend a city council meeting,” Ford said.
There were two new cases and 56 active cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County on Monday. Case counts and hospitalization rates have declined steadily since vaccinations became more widely available here. So far, more than 93,000, or about 43 percent of the eligible population, has received at least one vaccine dose.
According to Ford, the meetings will be capped at 74 people from the public and there will be an additional overflow room available if needed, where the meeting will be livestreamed.
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, which coordinates transportation planning activities for the county, transitioned to virtual meetings last year. Its June 17 policy board meeting is scheduled to be held via video conference.
Ford said many boards and commissions have traditionally met in smaller rooms, so the city is trying to work with them to figure out how to reopen those meetings to the public while keeping everyone safe.
“As far as all of the boards, they are still meeting virtually but I can tell you that as we begin to open up City Hall and other boards, MPO will open up as well,” Sabido said.
The city of Hewitt is discussing a return to in-person meetings.
City Manager Bo Thomas said the council discussed the issue in May and hopes to safely reopen meetings to the public before budget discussions next month.
The Bellmead City Council never stopped meeting in-person, said City Manager Yost Zakhary.
“We didn’t really stop in-person,” Zakhary said, adding they did focus on social distancing and wearing masks during the meetings as well as limit capacity.
“We limited it early, early on just by space but we never went to Zoom. We gave them the opportunity to go to Zoom but they kept it in person,” Zakhary said.
Robinson and McGregor have also been allowing the public to attend city council meetings, according to meeting agendas.
City council meetings where not the only ones forced online by the pandemic.
Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees' monthly meeting went online in April 2020, according to President Angela Tekell. The WISD board returned to in-person meetings when school started last August. According to Tekell, members did have the option to participate via Zoom, which some did, but the whole board returned to in-person last month.
“We were trying to follow the same guidelines that schools were given,” Tekell said.
“They were very similar, there hasn’t really been a whole lot of difference in the participation,” Tekell said.
Tekel said once board members had received their COVID-19 vaccines, they stopped wearing masks and did not strictly enforce social distancing. Those who had not been vaccinated yet continued to wear masks, which she said was “much better.”
The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees returns to in-person meetings on June 29. Lisa Elliott, Director of Marketing and Communications at MCC, said the board returned to in-person meetings at the beginning of May following a retreat and that board meetings are once again open to the public.
While the suspension of certain aspects of the Texas Open Meetings Act still stands, many hope all meetings will return to normal soon.
“It's just better in person, just like school,” Tekell said. “It's easier to communicate and interact with one another.”