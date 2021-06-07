Waco, local governments move toward allowing public at meetings again

“If you look at what the public is doing out in the world, attending baseball games and going to religious activities, there is no reason they can’t attend a city council meeting,” Ford said.

There were two new cases and 56 active cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County on Monday. Case counts and hospitalization rates have declined steadily since vaccinations became more widely available here. So far, more than 93,000, or about 43 percent of the eligible population, has received at least one vaccine dose.

According to Ford, the meetings will be capped at 74 people from the public and there will be an additional overflow room available if needed, where the meeting will be livestreamed.

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, which coordinates transportation planning activities for the county, transitioned to virtual meetings last year. Its June 17 policy board meeting is scheduled to be held via video conference.

Ford said many boards and commissions have traditionally met in smaller rooms, so the city is trying to work with them to figure out how to reopen those meetings to the public while keeping everyone safe.