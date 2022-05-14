Waco 'mall-to-mall' project brings new closures

The $55 million "mall-to-mall" project to add continuous frontage roads and replace bridges on a stretch of Loop 340 will cause closures of various lanes and a section of Exchange Parkway starting Monday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Crews with Webber Construction will fully close Exchange Parkway at the eastbound Loop 340 frontage road to perform drainage work, while keeping the frontage road itself open. The access from Exchange Parkway will remain closed through early June, with detours involving Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway.

Meanwhile, crews are beginning to pour concrete for the deck of the new Bagby Avenue U-turn bridge, which will require nightly closures to ensure the safety of workers and drivers through early June.

The nightly closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will affect several westbound and eastbound main lanes and frontage road lanes between North Old Robinson Road and Beverly Drive, as well as several on- and off-ramps.

The mall-to-mall project, which extends 3.5 miles from Central Texas Marketplace to Richland Mall, began in January and is expected to wrap up in early 2024.