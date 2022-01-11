Waco Mayor Dillon Meek announces run for second term in May election

Dillon Meek announced he will run for reelection in May to a second term as Waco's mayor.
Meek, a lawyer at First Title Company of Waco and member of the Waco City Council since 2015, said his first two-year term as mayor was “a time of unprecedented challenges and possibilities.” Meek served on the Waco City Council in the District 4 seat from 2015 until shortly before his election as mayor in November 2020.
Election Day for Waco's municipal races is May 7. Filing for the election officially starts Jan. 19.
“This is a team sport and, while there is much work to be done, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together this past year,” Meek wrote in a press release from his campaign announcing his reelection bid. “If re-elected, I plan to continue to work to strategically and holistically grow Waco’s economy, invest in infrastructure, advance Waco’s quality of life, and strengthen Waco’s public safety, while addressing issues related to workforce development and housing.”
Meek said the city’s agreement with Baylor University to work together on a new $185 million basketball arena in the downtown area, and a new Tax Increment Financing Zone that received an early favorable vote by the city council in December are examples of positive economic development in Waco he worked to bring about.
He also said the city’s work on the Waco Suspension Bridge, Indian Spring Park, Bridge Street Plaza and future plans for Cotton Palace Park, a China Spring park and Waco Lions Park are examples of tangible steps that have improved or will improve quality of life in Waco.
Meek said employers in Waco are offering higher wages than in previous years and quality of life is increasing overall, and the city’s housing shortage is the result of growing pains.
“Really looking at our policies as a community, as a city to ensure that across the board there's housing opportunity for everyone is going to be something that I definitely have a maintained focus on,” Meek said.
He said he learned to work with hospital CEOs, doctors, physicians and community partners during the ongoing pandemic.
“The last year has provided significant experience for how to handle (the pandemic) and really deep relationships with people that I think are valued partners in this subject matter,” Meek said. “And I think that experience rings true for the trial by fire that came from a winter storm that I think our community handled as well as anybody.”
The voter registration deadline for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will start April 25.