Waco Mayor Dillon Meek announces run for second term in May election

He also said the city’s work on the Waco Suspension Bridge, Indian Spring Park, Bridge Street Plaza and future plans for Cotton Palace Park, a China Spring park and Waco Lions Park are examples of tangible steps that have improved or will improve quality of life in Waco.

Meek said employers in Waco are offering higher wages than in previous years and quality of life is increasing overall, and the city’s housing shortage is the result of growing pains.

“Really looking at our policies as a community, as a city to ensure that across the board there's housing opportunity for everyone is going to be something that I definitely have a maintained focus on,” Meek said.

He said he learned to work with hospital CEOs, doctors, physicians and community partners during the ongoing pandemic.

“The last year has provided significant experience for how to handle (the pandemic) and really deep relationships with people that I think are valued partners in this subject matter,” Meek said. “And I think that experience rings true for the trial by fire that came from a winter storm that I think our community handled as well as anybody.”

The voter registration deadline for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will start April 25.

