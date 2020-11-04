Waco Mayor-elect Meek sets sights on economic growth, equity

At 35, Meek is the youngest mayor to serve since a 1987 charter election made it a popularly elected position, rather than one filled by city council appointment. He won with almost 69% of the vote, or 22,589 votes to David Morrow’s 10,174.

Meek said he moved to Waco to attend Baylor University when he was 18 years old in 2003, and all of his civic experience has been Waco-based.

“When you have that relational depth, there is greater capacity for productive conversations, and hopefully consensus-building and collaboration,” Meek said.

After attending Baylor Law School, he worked for the Haley & Olson law firm and Rydell Holdings before moving into his current position as general counsel for First Title Co. He was named Waco Today’s Person of the Year in 2016 and represented District 4 from May 2015 to July 2020.

Meek said he wants to use the powers afforded to the mayor to pull the community together, encourage a more open dialogue, and to make sure the city proceeds in the right direction when it comes to issues including implementing new impact fees on new development and conducting the ongoing search for a new police chief during a nationwide reckoning over police violence.