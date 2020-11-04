Waco Mayor-elect Meek sets sights on economic growth, equity

Now that the local Election Day nerves and the elation of the results have passed, new Waco Mayor-elect Dillon Meek said he is ready to start putting together the pieces of an economic puzzle he began working on during his five years on Waco City Council.
Meek said he initially ran for council because he sees potential in Waco’s growth and thinks the city has the potential to increase its median income levels. He also said the city’s size lends itself to more direct civic participation by residents.
“The benefit of local government versus higher offices is that it is your neighbor, it is your church member, it’s people whose kids play on your kids’ sports team,” Meek said. “I know that sounds idealistic, but we have an opportunity to create real relationships.”
He said the city made racial equity a priority during his time on the council, and he has a plan to balance Waco’s economic growth in an equitable way. He said doing so and increasing industry in various parts of the city that lack it would also help address the rising cost of housing by attracting better paying jobs to Waco.
He said reaching out to neighborhood associations and reactivating those that have gone dormant are good first steps.
“What I really love about local government and what I love about Waco is that the endeavors that we’re approaching, we’ll do together,” Meek said. “Local government in Waco is a team sport.”
At 35, Meek is the youngest mayor to serve since a 1987 charter election made it a popularly elected position, rather than one filled by city council appointment. He won with almost 69% of the vote, or 22,589 votes to David Morrow’s 10,174.
Meek said he moved to Waco to attend Baylor University when he was 18 years old in 2003, and all of his civic experience has been Waco-based.
“When you have that relational depth, there is greater capacity for productive conversations, and hopefully consensus-building and collaboration,” Meek said.
After attending Baylor Law School, he worked for the Haley & Olson law firm and Rydell Holdings before moving into his current position as general counsel for First Title Co. He was named Waco Today’s Person of the Year in 2016 and represented District 4 from May 2015 to July 2020.
Meek said he wants to use the powers afforded to the mayor to pull the community together, encourage a more open dialogue, and to make sure the city proceeds in the right direction when it comes to issues including implementing new impact fees on new development and conducting the ongoing search for a new police chief during a nationwide reckoning over police violence.
“Whether it’s rallying people to support local businesses, or really any issue, I think the mayor has the ability to pull together experts in different fields, stakeholders in different parts of our community, to ensure that we’re being creative and strategic and proactive, to really make sure Waco is being the best place it can be,” Meek said.
He said he plans to combat COVID-19 with that approach, working with doctors and the community to create a comprehensive plan. He said the current strategy has informed people of the dangers so far, but he intends to pull together experts to an even greater extent using the connections he made during his years on the council.
He said the proposed Bus Rapid Transit project, a system of bus routes designed to cut down on travel time and create more straightforward system connecting different parts of the city, is a step toward a more equitable Waco.
“When it comes to race equity, a stat that haunts me is that 51% of African-American households make less than $25,000 a year compared to Waco, compared to 13% of white households,” Meek said.
District 1 City Council Member Andrea Barefield said Meek was elected to his council seat about the same time she moved back to Waco after living elsewhere in the state, and she worked as part of the city’s race equity institute in 2016 before two years of serving on the council with him.
“Dillon was on council then, and he knew it was a priority,” Barefield said. “He reached out to all of our cultural partners to build relationships and rapport, and understands, especially from a business perspective, how this will affect us if we don’t do it, and if we don’t do it now.”
Barefield said as a council representative, Meek was willing to ask questions, research unfamiliar topics and admit when he did not have the answers.
“We have talked about not just the need for equity in transit, but in health care, housing, public works and infrastructure,” Barefield said. “We’ve broken it down on every level.”
She said the Bus Rapid Transit proposal and a recent retooling of the city’s water utility fees, which reduces rates for smaller consumers and increases rates for larger consumers, are tangible steps in the right direction.
“I think Dillon is very measured in how he studies things, and is going to really take both angles and look at both sides before he gives an answer, and I appreciate that,” Barefield said. “It’s never just taking things at face value.”
Meek’s wife, Lindsey, also a Baylor graduate, said he also has a clear trajectory in mind for Waco and a talent for bringing people together, calling him an extroverted “bridge builder” in his professional and personal life.
“I don’t think Dillon has ever wanted to be involved in government for any sort of name recognition or political aspirations,” she said. “It truly has always been a calling he’s felt to do his part to serve the community of Waco. He wants to see the city grow but he also wants to see the city thrive.”
She said he exhibits selflessness and a talent for prioritizing that she attributes to the birth of their two children, 3-year-old Mabry, and 2-year-old Davis.
“There’s obviously obligations, but we got into a rhythm with that in the years he was on city council,” Lindsey said, while braiding Mabry’s hair. “We’ve felt really secure about embarking on the mayor journey.”
