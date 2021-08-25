Waco mayor: Health care system near 'brink of collapse' as morgues add trailers

David Littlewood, president of TFNB Your Bank for Life, followed Jefferson with his firsthand account of the symptoms he experienced from COVID-19 and the ongoing heart condition it left him with.

He said in December he got sick and lost his sense of taste, but didn’t believe he’d contracted COVID-19 until he tested positive. After that he quarantined at home and felt optimistic. He’d always been a healthy person, and rarely got sick.

“Then my case turned very, very dark and drastic,” he said.

His mild symptoms took a sudden turn about eight days in. For the next 10 days he had a fever between 102 and 105, his oxygen level was low and his resting heart rate stayed between 140 and 200 beats per minute.

After the virus passed he still felt continually fatigued. After multiple tests doctors diagnosed him with atrial fibrillation, which causes irregular heartbeats that leave patients more vulnerable to strokes and heart failure. He said the condition will require either medication or surgery.

“Don’t take for granted that COVID is not going to do some really bad things to you,” Littlewood said. “It’s completely indiscriminate. It can happen to you, it can happen to a loved one. Don’t let that be the case.”

Malrey-Horne said the public health district has administered 1,896 doses of the vaccine since May. The district will now take immunocompromised patients on a walk-in basis and will release information about booster doses in the coming weeks for people who got vaccinated through the health district from December to March.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.