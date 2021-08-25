Waco mayor: Health care system near 'brink of collapse' as morgues overflow

Local mortuaries are out of room and seeking a second mobile morgue because of COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco's mayor is warning that the local health care system is near "the brink of collapse."
In a news conference Wednesday, city leaders and health care officials pleaded with the public to get vaccinated to help get the crisis under control. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said health outcomes in the current surge are worse than any point in the pandemic.
“Like all of you, I desperately want COVID-19 to be in the rearview mirror, but the unfortunate reality is that we’re in a standoff with this delta variant,” Meek said.
"As your mayor it is my responsibility to stand before you and present you with the data and the facts, all of which indisputably illustrate just how close our local health care system is to the brink of collapse."
Waco hospitals this week were using a record 36 ventilators, 36 to treat COVID-19 patients. All 54 intensive car unit beds in the county were in use, with 45 were being used for COVID-19 patients.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 1,197 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said hospitalizations have reached 164, only 7.6% of whom were vaccinated before getting sick.
“Our hospitals are really at a point where they’re having to make hard decisions,” Marley-Horne said.
Meanwhile, local mortuary capacity has run out, and a truck brought in to deal with the overflow has filled with the bodies of 12 deceased, officials said Wednesday. The city of Waco has requested a second trailer.
Meek said 92% hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and the crowding at both hospitals mean people going for other reasons have to wait longer for treatment. He said if the community doesn’t rally to curb the delta variant’s spread, there’s a chance people who go to the hospital for medical emergencies won’t get the care they need.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence Hospital officials said they are converting other beds to house critical care patients and relying on personnel reinforcements from a state program.
Meek said during a tour of a local hospital, he saw firsthand that doctors, nurses, technicians are stressed and exhausted.
“Doctors and nurses are having to make unthinkable choices about who to care for and for how long,” Meek said.