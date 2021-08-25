Waco mayor: Health care system near 'brink of collapse' as morgues overflow

Local mortuaries are out of room and seeking a second mobile morgue because of COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco's mayor is warning that the local health care system is near "the brink of collapse."

In a news conference Wednesday, city leaders and health care officials pleaded with the public to get vaccinated to help get the crisis under control. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said health outcomes in the current surge are worse than any point in the pandemic.

“Like all of you, I desperately want COVID-19 to be in the rearview mirror, but the unfortunate reality is that we’re in a standoff with this delta variant,” Meek said.

"As your mayor it is my responsibility to stand before you and present you with the data and the facts, all of which indisputably illustrate just how close our local health care system is to the brink of collapse."

Waco hospitals this week were using a record 36 ventilators, 36 to treat COVID-19 patients. All 54 intensive car unit beds in the county were in use, with 45 were being used for COVID-19 patients.

