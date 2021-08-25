Waco mayor: Health care system near 'brink of collapse' as mortuary adds trailers

Merington said caring for the recently deceased is a “sacred duty,” and proper storage is crucial to it. Under Texas law, families wait 48 hours after a death before finalizing funeral arrangements.

He said workers are caring for about twice the number of deceased people than usual over the last two weeks, and staff who work with them are getting worn down.

“When they don’t get to go home for two or three days in a row because all they’re doing is working and catching cat naps at work, that can be pretty demanding on everybody, for sure,” Merington said.

In the press conference Wednesday, Waco Family Medicine spokesperson Rae Jefferson shared her account of how the ongoing pandemic has delayed her mother’s kidney transplant 10 years after her diagnosis with kidney disease. Right after she was cleared for surgery last year, hospitals stopped performing elective surgeries, including transplants.

“Not only will she have to continue to do dialysis, which her entire life has come to revolve around, she’s also an immunocompromised person in the middle of a global pandemic,” Jefferson said.