Waco mayor, McLennan County judge order water conservation, close laundromats, car washes

Laundromats and car wash facilities in McLennan County have been ordered to close until Monday to conserve water in a bid to prevent the need for water boil notices.

Waco’s water system, which also serves much of the surrounding area, usually pumps between 18 and 20 million gallons per day during winter. But a combination of waterline breaks, freezing and burst pipes on private property has driven that number up to 38 million per day. Leaks should be reported to the city at 299-2489.

City Manager Bradley Ford issued a notice requiring Waco’s top industrial water users to submit a water consumption plan before using any more water, according to a city press release. Any cities that buy water from Waco will have to do the same, requesting plans from their top consumers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek signed emergency orders Friday afternoon calling for the closures in their respective jurisdictions. Both orders request residents continue conserving water and avoid hoarding it, and request that restaurants use disposable dishes to cut back on water use.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 26 leaks throughout the system. According to water department spokesperson Jonathan Echols, there are more leaks on private property that the city cannot fix.