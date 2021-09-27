Waco mayor renews vaccine call as county sees first pediatric COVID-19 death

An 11-year-old boy has become the first pediatric patient in McLennan County to die of COVID-19, local public health officials said Monday in announcing seven new deaths from the disease in recent days.

The unidentified boy died Friday afternoon at an area hospital outside McLennan County, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said.

In a statement, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek voiced condolences to the child's family and urged the community to step up its fight against the disease.

"This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that we must all continue to do what we can to protect the vulnerable from the spread of COVID-19," he said. "I continue to urge all eligible community members who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to talk to their healthcare provider and make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the public health district, said 25% of McLennan County’s current COVID-19 cases are among people 19 and younger, raising the chances of that age group to become severely ill or hospitalized. Meanwhile, the delta variant’s reign has increased the number of children and teens hospitalized for COVID-19 by five times compared to previous variants.