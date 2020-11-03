 Skip to main content
Waco, McLennan County general election results: Nov. 3, 2020
Waco, McLennan County general election results: Nov. 3, 2020

Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.

MUNICIPAL (100% reporting)

City of Waco

Mayor

  • Dillon Meek — 22,589 (68.95%)
  • David Morrow — 10,174 (31.05%)

City Council, District 1

  • Andrea J. Barefield — 3,190 (71.48%)
  • Randy Gober — 1,273 (28.52%)

City Council, District 3

  • Josh Borderud — 4,044 (51.41%)
  • Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson — 3,822 (48.59%)

City Council, District 4

Unexpired term

  • Kelly Palmer — 1,952 (46.88%)
  • Darius Ewing — 1,303 (31.29%)
  • Rick Allen — 909 (21.83%)

City of Hewitt

City Council, Ward 2, Place 1

Unexpired term

  • Bob Potter — 2,171 (50.16%)
  • Johnny Price — 2,157 (49.84%)

City Council, Ward 3, Place 2

  • Steve Fortenberry — 3,939 (73.09%)
  • Ed Passalugo — 1,450 (26.91%)

City of Bellmead

City Council, At-Large

  • Gary Moore — 1,170 (57.13%)
  • Collin Kubacak — 871 (42.53%)
  • David Lebron II (write-in) — 7 (0.34%)

City Council, Place 4

  • Jasmine Neal — 223 (61.10%)
  • William B. Ridings — 142 (38.90%)

City of Mart

City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)

  • Trevor Baize — 353
  • Haley Pankonien — 318
  • Zac Byrd — 303
  • Ray Gonzales — 183

City of Gholson

Mayor

  • Phillip Bagley — 346 (67.05%)
  • Claudette Michael Williams Gaither 170 (32.95%)

City Council, Place 6

  • Diane Binnion — 264 (53.99%)
  • Zack McFarland — 225 (46.01%)

City of West

City Council (Vote for up to three)

  • Stevie Vanek — 681
  • Joe Pustejovsky — 535
  • Natalie Kelinske — 513
  • Rob Lair — 405

City of Riesel

Sales and use tax for street maintenance (one-quarter of 1 percent)

  • For — 309 (68.51%)
  • Against — 142 (31.49%)

City of Bruceville-Eddy

Note: McLennan County totals only

City Council

Unexpired Term

  • Marc Fowler — 251 (57.18%)
  • Freda Bass — 188 (42.82%)

City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)

  • Ricky Wiggins — 254
  • James E. Tolbert — 222
  • Cecil Griffin — 199
  • Linda Owens — 199
  • Dale Williams — 116
  • Terri Henson — 96

City of McGregor

Council, Ward 4

  • Renee Flores — 283 (64.03%)
  • Jeff Douglas — 159 (35.97%)

SCHOOLS (100% reporting)

Waco ISD Board of Trustees

District 3, Place 3

  • Jose Vidaña — 2,294 (58.81%)
  • Ilda Sabido — 1,607 (41.19%)

At Large, Place 6

  • Robin Houston — 10,615 (52.78%)
  • Keith Guillory — 9,496 (47.22%)

At Large, Place 7

  • Cary DuPuy — 11,976 (56.89%)
  • Hope Balfa-Mustakim — 9,077 (43.11%)

Midway ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1

  • Pete Rusek — 12,786 (73.58%)
  • Pete Micus — 4,592 (26.42%)

Connally ISD Board Trustees

Place 3

  • Danny R. Raines Jr. — 1,879 (51.65%)
  • Brenda M. Price — 1,759 (48.35%)

Place 4

  • Kathy Coker — 2,387 (66.07%)
  • Trey Copeland — 1,226 (33.93%)

Hallsburg ISD Board of Trustees

Unexpired term

  • Kayla Kubitza — 371 (65.66%)
  • Marc Scott — 194 (34.34%)

McLENNAN COUNTY (100% reporting)

Commissioner, Precinct 1

James A. (Jim) Smith (R) — 14,244 (64.88%)

Alice Rodriguez (D) — 7,709 (35.12%)

STATE

Texas House, District 56

100% of precincts reporting

Charles “Doc” Anderson (R) — 48,937  (67.32%)

Katherine Turner-Pearson (D) — 23,759 (32.68%)

Texas Senate, District 22

90% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Brian Birdwell (R) — 256,228 (68.5%)

Robert Vick (D) — 117,712 (31.5%)

Board of Education, Dist. 14

100% of precincts reporting

Sue Melton-Malone (R) — 578,386 (67.76%)

Greg Alvord (D) — 275,215 (32.24%)

Railroad Commissioner Term (unexpired term)

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Jim Wright (R) 5,695,807 (53%)

Chrysta Castaneda (D) 4,644,326 (43%)

Matt Sterett (L) 241,131 (2%)

Kat Gruene (G) 125,727 (1%)

Texas Supreme Court - Chief Justice

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

x-Nathan Hecht (R) (i) 5,640,363 (53%)

Amy Meachum (D) 4,684,278 (44%)

Mark Ash (L) 301,728 (3%)

Texas Supreme Court - Place 6 - unexpired

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

x-Jane Bland (R) (i) 5,908,845 (55%)

Kathy Cheng (D) 4,752,973 (45%)

Texas Supreme Court - Place 7

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Jeff Boyd (R) (i) 5,709,420 (54%)

Staci Williams (D) 4,711,686 (44%)

William Strange (L) 250,179 (2%)

Texas Supreme Court - Place 8

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Brett Busby (R) (i) 5,712,329 (54%)

Gisela Triana (D) 4,676,902 (44%)

Tom Oxford (L) 278,423 (3%)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 3

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Bert Richardson (R) (i) 5,816,505 (55%)

Elizabeth Frizell (D) 4,812,320 (45%)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 4

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Kevin Yeary (R) (i) 5,835,845 (55%)

Tina Clinton (D) 4,773,854 (45%)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 9

86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

David Newell (R) (i) 5,875,903 (55%)

Brandon Birmingham (D) 4,714,438 (45%)

FEDERAL

President

73% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) — 5,687,882 (52.34%)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) — 5,023,291 (46.23%)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L) — 121,204 (1.1%)

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G) — 31,854 (0.29%)

U.S. Senator

73% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

John Cornyn (R) — 5,763,758 (53.81%)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (D) — 4,668,634 (43.58%)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (L) — 201,282 (1.88%)

David B. Collins (G) — 77,765 (0.73%)

U.S. Rep., Dist. 17

100% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning

Pete Sessions (R) — 170,807 (55.89%)

Rick Kennedy (D) — 124,953 (40.88%)

Ted Brown (L) — 9.864 (3.23%)

Running unopposed

McLennan County Sheriff — Parnell McNamara, R

McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector — Randy H. Riggs, R

County Commissioner, Precinct 3 — Will Jones, R

District Judge, 19th Judicial District — Thomas West, R

District Judge, 74th Judicial District — Gary Coley Jr., R

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Matt Johnson, R

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 — John E. Neill, R

Texas House, District 12 — Kyle Kacal, R

