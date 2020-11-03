Waco, McLennan County general election results: Nov. 3, 2020

Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.
MUNICIPAL (100% reporting)
City of Waco
Mayor
- Dillon Meek — 22,589 (68.95%)
- David Morrow — 10,174 (31.05%)
City Council, District 1
- Andrea J. Barefield — 3,190 (71.48%)
- Randy Gober — 1,273 (28.52%)
City Council, District 3
- Josh Borderud — 4,044 (51.41%)
- Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson — 3,822 (48.59%)
City Council, District 4
Unexpired term
- Kelly Palmer — 1,952 (46.88%)
- Darius Ewing — 1,303 (31.29%)
- Rick Allen — 909 (21.83%)
City of Hewitt
City Council, Ward 2, Place 1
Unexpired term
- Bob Potter — 2,171 (50.16%)
- Johnny Price — 2,157 (49.84%)
City Council, Ward 3, Place 2
- Steve Fortenberry — 3,939 (73.09%)
- Ed Passalugo — 1,450 (26.91%)
City of Bellmead
City Council, At-Large
- Gary Moore — 1,170 (57.13%)
- Collin Kubacak — 871 (42.53%)
- David Lebron II (write-in) — 7 (0.34%)
City Council, Place 4
- Jasmine Neal — 223 (61.10%)
- William B. Ridings — 142 (38.90%)
City of Mart
City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)
- Trevor Baize — 353
- Haley Pankonien — 318
- Zac Byrd — 303
- Ray Gonzales — 183
City of Gholson
Mayor
- Phillip Bagley — 346 (67.05%)
- Claudette Michael Williams Gaither 170 (32.95%)
City Council, Place 6
- Diane Binnion — 264 (53.99%)
- Zack McFarland — 225 (46.01%)
City of West
City Council (Vote for up to three)
- Stevie Vanek — 681
- Joe Pustejovsky — 535
- Natalie Kelinske — 513
- Rob Lair — 405
City of Riesel
Sales and use tax for street maintenance (one-quarter of 1 percent)
- For — 309 (68.51%)
- Against — 142 (31.49%)
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Note: McLennan County totals only
City Council
Unexpired Term
- Marc Fowler — 251 (57.18%)
- Freda Bass — 188 (42.82%)
City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)
- Ricky Wiggins — 254
- James E. Tolbert — 222
- Cecil Griffin — 199
- Linda Owens — 199
- Dale Williams — 116
- Terri Henson — 96
City of McGregor
Council, Ward 4
- Renee Flores — 283 (64.03%)
- Jeff Douglas — 159 (35.97%)
SCHOOLS (100% reporting)
Waco ISD Board of Trustees
District 3, Place 3
- Jose Vidaña — 2,294 (58.81%)
- Ilda Sabido — 1,607 (41.19%)
At Large, Place 6
- Robin Houston — 10,615 (52.78%)
- Keith Guillory — 9,496 (47.22%)
At Large, Place 7
- Cary DuPuy — 11,976 (56.89%)
- Hope Balfa-Mustakim — 9,077 (43.11%)
Midway ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1
- Pete Rusek — 12,786 (73.58%)
- Pete Micus — 4,592 (26.42%)
Connally ISD Board Trustees
Place 3
- Danny R. Raines Jr. — 1,879 (51.65%)
- Brenda M. Price — 1,759 (48.35%)
Place 4
- Kathy Coker — 2,387 (66.07%)
- Trey Copeland — 1,226 (33.93%)
Hallsburg ISD Board of Trustees
Unexpired term
- Kayla Kubitza — 371 (65.66%)
- Marc Scott — 194 (34.34%)
McLENNAN COUNTY (100% reporting)
Commissioner, Precinct 1
James A. (Jim) Smith (R) — 14,244 (64.88%)
Alice Rodriguez (D) — 7,709 (35.12%)
STATE
Texas House, District 56
100% of precincts reporting
Charles “Doc” Anderson (R) — 48,937 (67.32%)
Katherine Turner-Pearson (D) — 23,759 (32.68%)
Texas Senate, District 22
90% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Brian Birdwell (R) — 256,228 (68.5%)
Robert Vick (D) — 117,712 (31.5%)
Board of Education, Dist. 14
100% of precincts reporting
Sue Melton-Malone (R) — 578,386 (67.76%)
Greg Alvord (D) — 275,215 (32.24%)
Railroad Commissioner Term (unexpired term)
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Jim Wright (R) 5,695,807 (53%)
Chrysta Castaneda (D) 4,644,326 (43%)
Matt Sterett (L) 241,131 (2%)
Kat Gruene (G) 125,727 (1%)
Texas Supreme Court - Chief Justice
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
x-Nathan Hecht (R) (i) 5,640,363 (53%)
Amy Meachum (D) 4,684,278 (44%)
Mark Ash (L) 301,728 (3%)
Texas Supreme Court - Place 6 - unexpired
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
x-Jane Bland (R) (i) 5,908,845 (55%)
Kathy Cheng (D) 4,752,973 (45%)
Texas Supreme Court - Place 7
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Jeff Boyd (R) (i) 5,709,420 (54%)
Staci Williams (D) 4,711,686 (44%)
William Strange (L) 250,179 (2%)
Texas Supreme Court - Place 8
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Brett Busby (R) (i) 5,712,329 (54%)
Gisela Triana (D) 4,676,902 (44%)
Tom Oxford (L) 278,423 (3%)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 3
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Bert Richardson (R) (i) 5,816,505 (55%)
Elizabeth Frizell (D) 4,812,320 (45%)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 4
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Kevin Yeary (R) (i) 5,835,845 (55%)
Tina Clinton (D) 4,773,854 (45%)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 9
86% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
David Newell (R) (i) 5,875,903 (55%)
Brandon Birmingham (D) 4,714,438 (45%)
FEDERAL
President
73% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) — 5,687,882 (52.34%)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) — 5,023,291 (46.23%)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L) — 121,204 (1.1%)
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G) — 31,854 (0.29%)
U.S. Senator
73% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
John Cornyn (R) — 5,763,758 (53.81%)
Mary “MJ” Hegar (D) — 4,668,634 (43.58%)
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L) — 201,282 (1.88%)
David B. Collins (G) — 77,765 (0.73%)
U.S. Rep., Dist. 17
100% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning
Pete Sessions (R) — 170,807 (55.89%)
Rick Kennedy (D) — 124,953 (40.88%)
Ted Brown (L) — 9.864 (3.23%)
Running unopposed
McLennan County Sheriff — Parnell McNamara, R
McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector — Randy H. Riggs, R
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 — Will Jones, R
District Judge, 19th Judicial District — Thomas West, R
District Judge, 74th Judicial District — Gary Coley Jr., R
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Matt Johnson, R
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 — John E. Neill, R
Texas House, District 12 — Kyle Kacal, R
Photo gallery
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.