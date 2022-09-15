Waco, McLennan County leaders say job training a priority to match job creation

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton found themselves on the same cheerleading team Thursday, discussing good things going on locally. They said economic development is booming, with companies the past 21 months announcing they will invest $657 million on new projects totaling 1.75 million square feet and creating 1,400 new jobs.

But with interest from new businesses intensifying, the city and county must keep the workforce trained and able to fill positions when they are created. The community leaders agreed funding a multimillion-dollar industrial training center on land owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation would help. Texas State Technical College in Waco is leading efforts to get it built and would own and operate it.

Private businesses would play a crucial role in its success. Felton said efforts are underway to secure donations of equipment and training curriculum.

Felton and Meek spoke to about 200 people attending the State of the City & County Luncheon held at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. They said the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court each lowered the tax rate for the new budget year that begins Oct. 1. The county adopted its no-new-revenue rate, while the city's rate is almost 12% higher than its no-new-revenue rate.

Felton said the county budget includes a 9% cost-of-living pay increase for county employees, while Waco's features a 6% average salary boost.

The county will spend about $39 million to create a judicial center in the old jail next to McLennan County Courthouse downtown. Financing will come from the nearly $50 million it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, as well as from existing bonded indebtedness. The county also has allocated American Rescue Plan money to nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels and Friends for Life, to local volunteer departments and to water-related infrastructure projects.

The county is advertising for a construction manager-at-risk to oversee the county jail conversion that creates space for courtrooms, jury rooms, the district attorney's office, the district clerk's office and justices of the peace. The project also includes renovations of 9,700 square feet of the Courthouse Annex's third floor.

Meek said the city allocated $85,000 for a program aimed at getting feedback from builders, contractors and developers on the city's permitting process.

"We want to make it as simple and efficient as possible," Meek said.

He said Waco is enjoying outstanding job creation, but workforce development, financial security for residents and affordable housing remain issues to be addressed and championed in coming years.

Meek said quality of life projects include plans for a performing arts center somewhere downtown, possibly at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive; a new Eastern Little League ballpark; and continued efforts to revitalize Lions Park, "a community asset" that fell into disrepair and has been leveled to make room for a new attraction still in the planning stage.

Another project would convert the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to the Bledsoe-Miller STEM & Arts Cultural Center, with STEM short for science, technology, engineering and math.

The city has begun advertising for professional design services related to the Bledsoe-Miller project, according to the local office of the Associated General Contractors of America.