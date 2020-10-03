Waco, McLennan County prepare for 40,000-test surge, encourage participation

“If we’re ever going to get back to normalcy, or as close as we can, it’s going to be predicated on massive amounts of testing,” Dirker said. “It’s the only way we’re going to chase this thing out of our community.”

Participants are supposed to register ahead of time for free testing, but frequently do not. Dirker said volunteers have been able to register people on-site before, but registration is mandatory for the surge testing.

“While it’s not a 100% dealbreaker, we have much less ability to register people on site,” he said.

Previous free testing events organized by state and local officials have drawn 250 to 600 participants per day, but the new push is a “full community effort” with much more outreach and advertising, he said.

The effort could last into early next month, or, if participation is slow, could last longer.

“In my view, my job is to advertise the sites and make them available, but it’s really up to the community if they want to get tested,” Dirker said.

While the community COVID-19 testing sites will be a priority for the next month, the emergency management team is continuing to oversee weather conditions, fire safety and all other responsibilities.