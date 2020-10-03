Waco, McLennan County prepare for 40,000-test surge, encourage participation

McLennan County just last week passed the mark of 64,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since March, and officials hope a surge of 40,000 free tests in the coming weeks will give the clearest picture yet of the virus’ spread locally.
Widespread participation, including from residents without symptoms of infection, could inform how to move forward.
“The more tests we do, the more we’re going to know about what’s going on,” City of Waco spokesperson Larry Holze said. “Individuals will all know whether they’ve been exposed, whether they’re carrying the virus or not. As we all know, asymptomatic people could be carrying it.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide 40,000 COVID-19 tests in the county for several weeks of free public testing. Waco-McLennan County libraries and community centers with public printers will allow people to print their registration forms for free, librarians are prepared to help people register, and Waco Transit buses will take riders to and from testing sites.
While free testing has been available to county residents at individual testing sites running a few days at a time, generally with capacity for 600 tests per day, there have not previously been the resources for one big push.
“We’re going to be doing almost every day in October, with three or four sites each day,” Holze said of the upcoming effort.
Holze said the project is funded by the state and federal governments, and the city of Waco is just a facilitator. Starting Wednesday, the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; McLennan Community College CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th St.; and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., will serve as test sites on various days. A full schedule and registration information are available at covidwaco.com.
Houston and San Antonio were also selected for surge testing. Holze said the tests are primarily nasal swab tests, but not the infamous 6-inch nasopharyngeal swabs that cause brief discomfort.
The federal government will supply personal protective equipment along with tests, and Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management and the Waco Fire Department will help run the testing sites, said Ryan Dirker local assistant emergency management coordinator.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing because the logistics are somewhat daunting to put this together,” Dirker said. “But those plans are sort of ongoing.”
Two local schools, Connally Primary School and G.W. Carver Middle School, have temporarily switched to online-only instruction because of high numbers of students or staff members exposed to a person on each campus who had tested positive. Dirker said the school closures are a worrying sign, one that makes mass testing even more important.
“If we’re ever going to get back to normalcy, or as close as we can, it’s going to be predicated on massive amounts of testing,” Dirker said. “It’s the only way we’re going to chase this thing out of our community.”
Participants are supposed to register ahead of time for free testing, but frequently do not. Dirker said volunteers have been able to register people on-site before, but registration is mandatory for the surge testing.
“While it’s not a 100% dealbreaker, we have much less ability to register people on site,” he said.
Previous free testing events organized by state and local officials have drawn 250 to 600 participants per day, but the new push is a “full community effort” with much more outreach and advertising, he said.
The effort could last into early next month, or, if participation is slow, could last longer.
“In my view, my job is to advertise the sites and make them available, but it’s really up to the community if they want to get tested,” Dirker said.
While the community COVID-19 testing sites will be a priority for the next month, the emergency management team is continuing to oversee weather conditions, fire safety and all other responsibilities.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said HHS selected the area for surge testing because of the relatively high number of people with COVID-19 in local hospitals.
“They’ve done it in the (Rio Grande) Valley and they’ve done it in Houston, and so they wanted to do that here,” Felton said.
State rules required local businesses to roll occupancy limits back to 50% from 75% last week because of hospitalizations. The state’s Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan County and four neighboring counties, saw eight consecutive days when more than 15% of people hospitalized had COVID-19.
It will take seven consecutive days at 15% or less to go back to more relaxed measures, and the area is on track to hit that seven-day mark soon, Felton said.
“We’re in the rollback phase from 75 to 50, but we’ve been, for six days, below 15%,” Felton said Friday afternoon. “The way I understand the rules, we should be back into the 75% by Saturday, Sunday or Monday.”
He said there still has been no communication from the state regarding Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council figures that appeared to disagree with the state’s hospitalization figures.
Baylor University Spokesman Jason Cook said Baylor students will not be encouraged to participate in mass testing because the university already tests students frequently.
“However, we have been allocated 5,000 PCR tests and we’re looking at when we’re going to deploy those tests within the next couple of weeks,” Cook said.
There are tentative plans to use the tests before and after Baylor’s next football game against Oklahoma State University or the upcoming game against Texas Christian University. The university randomly tested some students with tickets for the University of Kansas game a week ago.
