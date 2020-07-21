Waco-McLennan County public health director fired in middle of pandemic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director Brenda Gray was terminated from her position by city officials Friday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the deaths of 24 McLennan County residents, a spokesperson said.
Gray, who had been in her position for a year, was fired as part of a "reorganization of the health district," spokesperson Kelly Craine said. She did not know more.
A native of Mississippi, Gray worked in public health for more than 30 years in the Midwest and Georgia, before taking the job in Waco, according to previous Tribune-Herald coverage.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declined to comment Tuesday on why Gray was terminated during a pandemic. He said the city manager team is working on "multiple avenues" to find a replacement for Gray in an "expedient manner as possible."
"I appreciate the work that she's done for us and wish her the best," he said.
Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson oversees the public health district and will lead the team in choosing Gray's replacement, Deaver said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he was not told that Gray was going to be fired. He said she did not report to him or county officials, but to the city manager.
“I don’t know any of the details, but that is an important job, and if it is done properly, there shouldn’t be a problem. If it’s not, there is a problem, no matter what the situation is,” Felton said.
Felton would not speculate on why Gray was fired, but said, “There have always been challenges with the numbers being accurate, but that’s not just on a local level. That is federal, state and kind of a broad-based problem with that.”
As of Monday, McLennan County had reported 3,472 total COVID-19 cases, with an estimated 1,503 people currently sick with the disease. Seventy-seven people are in Waco hospitals, including 14 people on ventilators. Twenty-four people have died.
Gray did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
The health district has 82 employees. The Waco city manager recommends the appointment of the health district director in accordance with the Texas Health and Safety Code. The health district board, by majority vote, must approve the appointment of the director, according to the city of Waco website.
This story will be updated.
