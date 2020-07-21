Waco-McLennan County public health director fired in middle of pandemic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director Brenda Gray was terminated from her position by city officials Friday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the deaths of 24 McLennan County residents, a spokesperson said.

Gray, who had been in her position for a year, was fired as part of a "reorganization of the health district," spokesperson Kelly Craine said. She did not know more.

A native of Mississippi, Gray worked in public health for more than 30 years in the Midwest and Georgia, before taking the job in Waco, according to previous Tribune-Herald coverage.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declined to comment Tuesday on why Gray was terminated during a pandemic. He said the city manager team is working on "multiple avenues" to find a replacement for Gray in an "expedient manner as possible."

"I appreciate the work that she's done for us and wish her the best," he said.

Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson oversees the public health district and will lead the team in choosing Gray's replacement, Deaver said.