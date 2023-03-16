The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization has $2.75 million in federal money coming for transportation projects that benefit the environment, and it is inviting municipalities to suggest how to spend it.

The countywide transportation agency is expected to get $549,084 for the next five years from the Carbon Reduction Program through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The act has $6.4 billion available nationwide to fund "low-cost, high-impact projects which reduce transportation emissions while benefiting communities," according to an application for the funds.

The Waco MPO's application period for local projects opened March 1 and wraps up May 1, followed by an opportunity May 4 for applicants from local cities to present their projects to the MPO technical advisory committee. The MPO policy board is set to announce the winners Sept. 21.

A work group appointed by the MPO technical committee will score projects by numerous criteria: emissions reductions, improvement of racial equity and economic opportunities, benefit to future generations, and readiness level. Winners would have to provide a 20% match to the federal funding.

A wide range of projects would be eligible, with examples including roadside tree planting, transportation monitoring and management, public transportation, bike-pedestrian trails, electric vehicles and infrastructure, and energy-saving traffic control and lighting systems.

The MPO policy board approved the selection process at a meeting Thursday. In interviews afterward, several local government leaders who serve on the board, including Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, voiced interest in applying for the funding.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said he hopes to use some of the money to continue adding pedestrian safety elements along Bellmead Drive, which has been known for years for its high pedestrian death count.

The city is already using a federal grant for a $500,000 project to add sidewalks, crosswalks and street lights on a five-block stretch of Bellmead Drive. Zakhary said he would like to extend that work, possibly with a lighted sidewalk along the bridge over the railroad.

"A lot of people walk at night," he said. "I want to give them a safer way to get home. It's really frustrating when you get a phone call at two o'clock in the morning and you hear we've had a fatality wreck."

He said the new federal funding could improve safety in the suburban town of 10,671 people.

"My whole idea is to enhance Bellmead Drive, and after we get Bellmead Drive done, to start fanning out from there," Zakhary said. "I'm trying to get people off the streets and onto the sidewalks."