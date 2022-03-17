Waco MPO targets 2027 for next leg of I-35 widening

The final leg of Interstate 35 widening through Waco, immediately south of the ongoing project, could launch in 2027, though it will be competing for funding with an Interstate 14 project, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in 2020 to postpone the additional widening instead of pushing to start it as soon as the ongoing project wraps up. The next phase of widening will run from the south end of Loop 340 to 12th Street, where the ongoing work starts and continues to the north end of Loop 340. The two phases were initially pitched as a single project, then split up because of funding constraints.

During an MPO Policy Board meeting Thursday, TxDOT officials outlined how the next phase could be funded in 2027.

Victor Goebel, director of transportation planning and development for the TxDOT Waco District, said the department is still waiting to find out how much money from the federal infrastructure law passed last year will go into each of the department's funding categories, which will be finalized in August and affect the project's prospects.

“Some of the funding issues we’re dealing with right now are actually funding windfalls,” Goebel said.

TxDOT proposes funding half the estimated $262 million Waco project with a combination of $67 million from the Waco District’s discretionary funds and $64 million from the Waco MPO's state funding allocation. The request for the other half, about $131 million, would go to the Texas Transportation Commission.

Goebel said that will be a big ask, but the project's chances are helped because it is “ready to go,” with plans 95% complete, no utility relocations needed and all of the right-of-way purchased ahead of time.

He said Waco’s TxDOT district, which covers eight counties, includes the territory of the Killeen-Temple MPO, meaning the Waco project likely will be competing for funding with a project to widen I-14 from four lanes to six lanes.

“Whichever one of those they would choose, or maybe both of them, it's our duty to try to be ready as well as we can for both MPOs and have a project ready to go to take advantage of those excess funds,” Goebel said. “Because it's not every day you have in a multi-billion dollar infrastructure bill to make that happen.”

Goebel said TxDOT could also decide to fund the I-35 project abruptly, though that would happen a year from now at the earliest.

TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said the stretch targeted for the Waco project is the only unimproved stretch of I-35, with the exception of downtown Austin, “from Laredo all the way to the Red River.”

“It’s on the radar, so to speak, at the commission level, and it has been on the radar ever since I’ve been in Waco,” Swiatek said.

He has been Waco's district engineer since 2017.

