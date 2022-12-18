Waco mulls creation of public arts plan

Waco's public arts scene boasts more than 100 pieces of public art including animal sculptures, statues and eye-catching murals.

It is with an eye to what a future Waco will look like that arts advocates and organizers are urging city officials to consider a formal public arts plan that could establish a framework for planning and encouraging public art while caring for what is already in place.

The last six years in Waco have seen an arts scene expanded by the Waco Sculpture Zoo, the Doris Miller Memorial, Art Center Waco's downtown building and multiple outdoor wall murals.

For the Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco, which could play a pivotal role in such a plan, the time is right to transition from a project-by-project consideration for public art to a more intentional approach that coordinates resources, provides for community and artist input, supports artists and broadens representation.

"It changes what you do from a project-by-project to an overarching strategy behind it," Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said.

During a Waco City Council meeting earlier this month, Bond and arts consultant Jen Krava outlined a plan in their presentation of "Bridges to Public Art," a proposal underwritten by a $50,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant.

Krava, director of programming and new initiatives for Forecast, a public arts nonprofit in Saint Paul, Minnesota, told the council an organized arts plan is a sign of maturity in a city's arts scene.

The growth and visibility of public art in Waco, however, could stall in future years without planning, given a finite number of locations and funding resources, she said.

"There's a strong foundation already in Waco," Krava said. "But as more projects move in, you'll probably move backward (from the status quo)."

The "Bridges to Public Art" proposal recommends the city contract with a nonprofit, Creative Waco in this case, to manage and administer programs. The city would create a public arts advisory board or commission structured to enable community input and guidance.

Goals for the public arts plan includes development of projects that expand and celebrate community identity; finding diverse funding resources; fostering supportive public-private partnerships and relationships; maintenance of existing public art; and moving or removing pieces deemed past their effective time.

The study also includes public viewpoints from an ad hoc "pop-up polling" of more than 200 people attending the city's Juneteenth celebration, the Texas Food Truck Showdown, the Chalk Waco street festival and the East Waco Library's Animal Day.

Among the findings from those agreeing to take the poll:

More than 90% like public art. Downtown, public buildings and outdoor spaces are preferred locations for public art compared to residential or rural spaces. Sculptures, murals and statues are welcomed more than banners or flags. Diversity and education are important aspects of public art with an interest in art "of and by the community." Nearly three-quarters like the idea of 1% of city expenditures earmarked for public art.

City administrators and council members will now consider the proposal. Assistant City Manager Lisa Blackmon headed the city's participation in the study, but could not be reached Thursday or Friday for comment.

After the council meeting earlier this month, Bond said the suggested public arts plan resembles the current working relationship Creative Waco has with the city. This year, the nonprofit has handled five art projects contracts for the city and managed two events, including public art works for the Waco Regional Airport renovation and the Chalk Waco street festival.

Creative Waco also solicits community input on its public art projects with equity and inclusion among its considerations, Bond said. A formal arts plan would provide a structure to establish continuing relationships and avenues for communication that can help sustain growth.

"A good foundation of trust, that's what we're trying to create," she said.