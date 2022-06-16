 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco municipal judge retiring after 12 years on bench

Waco Municipal Judge Chris Taylor announced his retirement this week after 12 years on the bench and 21 years in Waco city government.

The city of Waco will immediately begin a recruitment search as Taylor prepares to step down on July 31.

Christopher Taylor

Taylor

A graduate of Baylor University and the Baylor University School of Law, Taylor worked as a San Antonio-area prosecutor before moving back to Waco in 2001 to serve as assistant city attorney, acting as a municipal court prosecutor and police department legal advisor. The Waco City Council swore him in February 2010 as municipal judge to replace John Roberts.

As municipal judge, Taylor had the court designated a court of record, partnered with Baylor Law School to provide affordable representation and created an indigent docket to evaluate whether a person was unable to pay fines, with community service offered to those who could not.

A city press release says Taylor intends to "explore a calling of full-time teaching and encouraging students."

Mayor Dillon Meek congratulated Taylor in the press release.

"Judge Taylor has been an excellent lawyer as a prosecutor and an admirable judge, known for his fairness and professionalism," he said. "We thank him for his 21 years of service to our community and wish him well in his retirement."

