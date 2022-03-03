Waco neighborhoods want parks as city takes input on capital improvement spending

Waco residents can use an online tool to demonstrate how they would spend the city’s capital improvements funding.

A city site using the Balancing Act tool allows residents to tell city officials which projects should be funded with $26 million of the $50 million the city expects to spend on capital improvements during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts in the fall. About $24 million of the expected total will be needed for projects that are already underway.

Possibilities for the rest include renovations on two floors of the Waco Police Department’s headquarters, building a new crime lab for the department, and new or expanded parks in areas covered by the Dean Highland or West Waco neighborhood associations.

The police department projects and Dean Highland park are capital improvement proposals that did not make it into the capital improvements plan for the current year. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said both neighborhoods are underserved with existing park amenities.

“As we go through this process, we'll look at community input and take that into account as we're planning ahead for the next five to 10 years,” Cook said.

Residents can also use the tool to submit comments on proposed projects or submit their own ideas, giving city staff a clearer idea of what the public wants.

Residents have been pushing for a park with more amenities in the Chapel Road area since 2019, said Kim Kazanas, head of the West Waco Neighborhood Association. Those conversation picked up steam after District 3 City Council Member Josh Borderud was elected to the council in 2020.

Kazanas said residents have singled out Chapel Park as a site that could be expanded into a park with more amenities. The park next to Woodgate Intermediate School now has a splash pad, small gazebo and a paved path. She said there aren’t many places for children to play in the area.

“There are a lot of young families,” Kazanas said. “So those quality-of-life issues in West Waco are our priority.”

The West Waco Neighborhood Association's boundaries extend southwest from the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 6 and take in much of Waco's territory between Hewitt and Woodway, encompassing Chapel Road west to Ritchie Road and taking in subdivisions on both sides of Ritchie Road south to Warren Road.

Residents of the Dean Highland Neighborhood Association, meanwhile, also have been adamant about their desire for a park, and community gathering space in general, for some time, said Emily Hinojosa, head of the association.

“(At our last meeting) people wanted different things, but they were unanimous about wanting public, community spaces,” Hinojosa said. “It was good for our neighborhood to start talking, because we know they will come to us at some point to ask our opinion.”

Neighborhood getting access to Dean Highland school playground, pushing for park After years of requests, residents of the Dean Highland neighborhood have a public playground, albeit a part-time one.

That sentiment grew stronger when the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in the neighborhood was demolished, though the 14-acre site remains privately owned and no plans have been announced for the space.

“There were a lot of ideas for things that could go there,” Hinojosa said.

Waco Budget Director Nick Sarpy said the Balancing Act public input tool for the capital improvements budget has garnered more than 110 responses since it two weeks ago, and will remain open until March 21. The budget office will collect the results and share them with other city staff.

Sarpy said the point of the tool, which amounts to a budget simulation exercise, is to put Waco residents in the shoes of the budget staff, weighing projects against each other and deciding what to prioritize.

“There’s a trade-off,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.