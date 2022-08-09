Waco officials weigh tax exemption measures for affordable housing

City officials on Tuesday presented Waco City Council with a new way to bring affordable housing to the area.

Formation of a public facility corporation, a nonprofit entity that cities can form under Texas law, would allow the city to offer tax exemptions to developers who build affordable housing on city land, Housing Director Galen Price said. Developers would instead pay fees that would make up the difference in missing tax revenue over time, Price said.

Each developer would pay an up-front fee and agree to annual fees, usually an agreed-upon percentage of the cash generated by the development, he said.

“Each deal would be looked at differently,” Price said.

During a Budget and Audit Committee meeting Tuesday, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek asked if the law means a developer could buy land and donate it to the city's public facility corporation in exchange for a lease agreement to use the land. City Attorney Jennifer Richie said that kind of arrangement is possible, but in most cases here, the land would be owned by the city.

For a development to qualify under state law, at least half its housing units have to be reserved for tenants whose income is 80% or less of the median income in the county, Price said. However, the city would use the corporation to attract developments that consist entirely of affordable housing, he said.

“In our recent housing studies, it was identified that we have a lack of affordable units for extremely low-income households,” Price said. “Because of this gap, we have low-income households paying above their affordability level, crowding into units with other households or living in unfit places.”

Price said the council is expected to vote Sept. 6 on forming the public facility corporation.

Budget highlights

City department heads also presented information Tuesday about ongoing and upcoming capital improvement projects.

Dan Quandt, interim director of the convention center and visitors bureau, said his department plans to spend $478,000 to replace carpet at the Waco Convention Center and $1 million to move its tourism information center somewhere west of Interstate 35.

Airport Director Joel Martinez went over several projects at Waco Regional Airport including the now-complete $750,000 refurbishment of passenger loading bridges, paid for by federal COVID-19 relief money approved in 2020. Another $1.2 million project to reroute storm drain pipes is nearly complete. An $8 million plan to renovate the airport’s terminal will be funded by $6.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, a $1.5 million grant and $25,000 in hotel tax revenue.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said the $12.8 million Waco Suspension Bridge rehabilitation is on track for completion in the fall. An $8 million overhaul of Lake Air Little League and Challenger Little League ballfields is slated for completion in nine months. The department also has $1.9 million budgeted to develop a new park in China Spring and another $2.9 million budgeted to renovate the former Doris Miller YMCA location into a city community center.

Parks budgeted another $2.8 million for work at the Hart-Patterson track and field facility next to the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium. When the project is done it will cost more than $25 million, which officials have referred to as the largest single park investment in the city’s history.