Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front

Waco officials said giving $12.4 million to Texas State Technical College for an industrial training center the institution plans to build in the Texas Central Park industrial area will be an investment in the city's economic future.

Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Chapter 380 agreement with TSTC and the TSTC Foundation to help fund the facility. Under the agreement, the city will pay out the $12.4 million in 20 annual installments of about $625,000, starting when the building is ready for use. Work on the center is expected to start in October and take three years. TSTC will own, operate and maintain the facility.

“I think this is a mission critical goal of our community to create greater pathways for financial security, and upskilling our … incoming and underemployed (workforce) through making sure that there is accessible training to good paying jobs in this community is certainly going to achieve that,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during the city council meeting Tuesday.

Council Member Alice Rodriguez said she is excited to see the project when it is up and running.

“We want to see this get off the ground and going, and see people really taking advantage of this education,” Rodriguez said.

McLennan County will pay $8.4 million up-front to support the project. Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the county's contribution is considered equal to the value of the city's $12.4 million, since the city contribution will be spread over such a long period of time. McLennan County Commissioners voted Tuesday to spend $8.4 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

The city- and county-funded TSTC facility will meet employers’ needs for workers with certification and advanced training, but not necessarily a college degree, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Waco businesses would provide curriculum and materials for the training they require, Collins said.

“Local businesses are definitely on board,” she said. “When talking to prospects, they’re really excited.”

She said the TSTC Foundation will fund about $1 million in operations per year, funded by bonds underwritten by the city-county contributions.

County Judge Scott Felton said TSTC is swapping land on the former site of James Connally Golf Course for a piece of land the Waco Industrial Foundation owns on Wycon Drive.

Commissioner Pat Miller said programs offered at the facility will help Waco residents qualify for better jobs.

Officials from the college and the TSTC Foundation initially announced plans for a $23 million facility between 40,000 and 60,000 square feet. According to the city and county, the facility will now be a minimum of 25,000 square feet and cost $16.8 million to build.