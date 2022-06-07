Waco OKs engineering for solid waste transfer station on University Parks, a major expense in landfill move

The Waco City Council approved a $316,000 contract Tuesday that represents a small piece of what consultants have said could be the costliest part of the decision to build a new landfill near Axtell instead of next to the operational landfill off Old Lorena Road.

The contract with SCS Engineers covers engineering, permitting and preliminary designs for a transfer station at University Parks Drive and Raddle Road, where trash trucks will deliver waste to be compacted before being loaded on semis for the trip out to the Axtell-area landfill now making its way through regulatory approvals.

Officials did not present updated cost estimates Tuesday for the construction and operation of the transfer station. But in 2017, SCS engineers working to help the city identify alternatives to the Old Lorena Road site for a new landfill said construction of a transfer station could cost $26 million. Labor, fuel and maintenance could cost another $4.5 million annually, the consultant said at the time.

The city has spent $6.5 million buying 1,426 acres near TK Parkway and Highway 31, 502 acres for the new landfill itself and the rest for a buffer. Despite land acquisition costs, officials have said the addition of a transfer station would be the driving factor in increasing residential trash bills by as much as 84% compared to sticking with the Old Lorena Road site. That estimate was based on three undisclosed properties, and it is unclear whether the Axtell site was under consideration when that estimate was formed.

The new transfer station likely will be active sometime in the next two to four years, Solid Waste Services Director Kody Petillo said Tuesday. It will be built at the site of an old city landfill, outside city limits but in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, that closed in the 1980s.

Depending on its origin, some trash from Waco may go straight to the new landfill without a stop at the transfer station.

“For the most part I think you’ll see some businesses … in the northern part of the city just (haul trash) straight to Axtell,” Petillo said. “And then our operations will either go directly to that location or to the transfer station.”

The transfer station would consist of an enclosed building with a tipping concrete floor and a trash compactor that will serve as a place for city trash trucks to drop off solid waste. From there, workers will compact the trash and haul it to the Axtell site with 18-wheelers.

While the transfer station represents a major upfront and ongoing cost, it is more cost-effective than sending trash trucks from their collection routes in town out to the landfill.

“It’s just more cost effective operationally to have a transfer station, which reduces the amount of long-haul trash,” Petillo said.

He said about three trash trucks’ worth of compacted trash can fit onto one semi.

“We’ll have less traffic, less mileage, and less carbon emissions by reducing our overall haul,” he said.

Petillo said the city’s current landfill has enough capacity to last until at least January 2025 according to city estimates.

YMCA loan

The city council gave its approval for a tax exempt $3 million loan through the Oglesby Cultural Facilities Corp. for renovations, repairs and additions to the Greater Waco Family YMCA, in a 5-1 vote with District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield dissenting.

“After the city bought the Doris Miller Family YMCA for around $2.2 million, I just don’t think my constituents would want the city to support this,” Barefield said. “The city already helped (the YMCA).”

Barefield said she does support the YMCA, but she also does not think it lived up to its obligations in allowing the Doris Miller YMCA to defer maintenance and to ultimately be closed for an extended time.

Electric vehicle consideration

The purchase of five medium duty diesel powered trucks, rated to haul up to 54,000 pounds, will be delayed until at least June 21 to satisfy points raised by Barefield and Council Member Alice Rodriguez.

“This is not about our responsibility to the environment,” Barefield said. “This is about timeline and cost.”

Barefield also wants to confirm that no electric vehicles are available that would meet the city’s requirements.

The city put out a request for proposals and no truck makers submitted electric trucks.

Rodriguez said the city would not lose anything by delaying the purchase until Barefield’s concerns could be addressed.

The council also debated whether electric vehicles are available with the required hauling and towing capacity.

“I think that if the council waits until June 21 (when the fleet consultant will be available) you will see that it’s best to start with the smaller (electric) vehicles that are more widely available,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

Ford has recommended that the city begin to electrify its vehicle fleet with passenger cars and police vehicles, much smaller than the dump trucks in question Tuesday night.

