Waco OKs last of city, county, school land swaps around fairgrounds

“That area there can be reconfigured into a more traditional Little League-centric complex,” Balk said. “So softball, Challenger and baseball will all be in one complex there.”

The city and school district also approved a land swap away from the fairgrounds. The district will exchange a 2.8-acre tract just north of the Waco Municipal Stadium site for a 1.8-acre tract behind Cesar Chavez Middle School, then the district will lease the property to the city for the next three years.

Balk said the city will make its newly acquired land part of Cotton Palace Park, expanding the parkland to Waco Creek.

McLennan County will help pay for the $9 million Paul Tyson Field replacement and the Little League relocations using a proceeds from the venue tax it enacted to expand the Extraco Events Center complex. Holmes said revenue from the hotel and car rental tax that make up the venue tax have fallen during the pandemic.

“Hotel tax and car rental, which is the main economic driver of this project, has obviously taken a hit here in the last year,” Holmes said. “We’ve been able to keep it on track with a view toward second or third quarter, hopefully that will come back, and the cash flow aspects of this thing will get back on track too.”