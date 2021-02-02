Waco OKs last of city, county, school land swaps around fairgrounds

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve the last of multiple land swaps between the city, McLennan County and Waco Independent School District setting the stage for new facilities for all three.
Waco ISD expects to start work on a new Paul Tyson Field this month. The county plans to add livestock facilities at the Extraco Events Center behind the Coliseum, and the city has hired a firm for engineering and design planning on new Lake Air Little League facilities. The city council’s approval of the agreement follows McLennan County Commissioners’ approval earlier Tuesday and the Waco ISD Board of Trustees’ approval last month.
City Council Member Jim Holmes said he is excited for the projects to move forward. Voters approved the projects and new taxes on hotel and car rentals dedicated to partially funding the work. A nearly complete events center at Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive also is part of the package.
“This was two mayors ago, two city managers ago, I think two judges ago and two WISD superintendents ago, so it’s kind of a testament to keeping the project on track,” Holmes said.
Waco ISD will give the site of the Paul Tyson field to the county, and the city will transfer the 10 acres used by the Lake Air Little League, near Waco High School, to Waco ISD. The city will lease back the old Little League site from the district until July 2022. In an interview after the presentation, Senior Park Planner Tom Balk said construction on the new ballfields will begin “as soon as possible.”
“That area there can be reconfigured into a more traditional Little League-centric complex,” Balk said. “So softball, Challenger and baseball will all be in one complex there.”
The city and school district also approved a land swap away from the fairgrounds. The district will exchange a 2.8-acre tract just north of the Waco Municipal Stadium site for a 1.8-acre tract behind Cesar Chavez Middle School, then the district will lease the property to the city for the next three years.
Balk said the city will make its newly acquired land part of Cotton Palace Park, expanding the parkland to Waco Creek.
McLennan County will help pay for the $9 million Paul Tyson Field replacement and the Little League relocations using a proceeds from the venue tax it enacted to expand the Extraco Events Center complex. Holmes said revenue from the hotel and car rental tax that make up the venue tax have fallen during the pandemic.
“Hotel tax and car rental, which is the main economic driver of this project, has obviously taken a hit here in the last year,” Holmes said. “We’ve been able to keep it on track with a view toward second or third quarter, hopefully that will come back, and the cash flow aspects of this thing will get back on track too.”
Waco ISD Board President Angela Tekell told the council the district chose a contractor for the Paul Tyson Field project last month, and said the project would create “a better venue for our kids all-around.”
In other business Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution to create an incentive policy for Waco Regional Airport, allowing the airport to waive fees and give other incentives to attract another airline to operate alongside American Eagle, which provides daily flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.