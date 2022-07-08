Waco orders water rationing for lawns as Lake Waco level drops

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated the schedule for residents with even-number addresses. Their schedule is Wednesday and Sunday.

Waco residents must soon cut back watering their lawns to twice a week, with daytime watering prohibited, as a prolonged drought has left Lake Waco 7 feet low, city officials announced Friday.

Given the low lake levels, the city is skipping over Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan and straight to Stage 2, which starting Wednesday will limit watering of landscapes to certain times depending on property owners' addresses.

City facilities such as Cameron Park Zoo, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, parks and community centers will all cut back on water use, city officials said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The goal is to limit water use by more than 30%, according to the city of Waco release. Anyone violating those rules can be fined up to $2,000.

Under the rules, no one may water between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and watering is completely forbidden for everyone on Thursday. Odd-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Non-residential customers may water on Monday and Friday.

Anyone who waters during the wrong time of day or waters enough to cause more than 10 feet of water runoff from their property will receive a warning from Waco Code Enforcement and Water Utility Services. After Aug. 1, Code Enforcement will begin issuing citations.

Officials added that they expect this summer to reach Stage 3 and impose more restrictions unless conditions improve.

Lake Waco’s level Friday slipped below 455 feet above sea level, or about 71% of its total capacity, on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service station at Waco Regional Airport logged 105 degrees Friday, a record for July 8. The weather service forecasts a high of 106 Saturday and 104 Sunday, with continued triple-digit temperatures next week.

Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Central Texas will most likely remain dry for the rest of the summer.