For the first time in almost 18 months, most of McLennan County can say the drought is over, though Lake Waco remains 9 feet below its normal level.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which takes into account soil moisture, temperature and stream levels as well as recent rainfall, shows that from May 2 to May 9, McLennan County improved from 56.2% in moderate drought to just 4.7%. The progress leaves 87.3% of the county abnormally dry as of May 9, but rain has continued in the week since.

The first week of December 2021 was the last time the Drought Monitor listed less than 5% of the county at the moderate drought level or worse.

With 3.6 inches of rain since May 1, according to the Waco Regional Airport gauge, grass is greening up, but Lake Waco was only 63.4% full as of Tuesday. Since May 1, Lake Waco’s level has risen by almost 1.5 feet to 453 feet above sea level. That reading is still 9 feet below the normal elevation of 462 feet. For the lake to fill up again by the fall or winter would require the recent pace of rain to continue into the summer and pick up again in the fall.

Waco water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said the recent rain helps prolong Stage 2 water restrictions and postpone Stage 3 a little bit longer.

Stage 3 restrictions, which include limiting outdoor watering to once weekly, are “imminent,” though the city is hoping to get through the end of June without having to move into Stage 3, Sellers said.

She said it is tough to make the decision to increase restrictions in one of the hottest, driest months of the year, but the city is looking at moving into Stage 3 sometime this summer.

Bosque, Hamilton and Erath counties are still in drought, meaning the North Bosque River watershed that feeds into Lake Waco is not getting the same relief Waco is. Because of this, Lake Waco is not completely out of the woods. At 453 feet as of Tuesday, the lake is lower than it has been at this time of year in 3 decades, Texas Water Development Board hydrologist Mark Wentzel said.

Robert Doyle, director of Baylor University’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research, said he is encouraged by the city of Waco as it has historically made well-informed decisions aimed at making positive adjustments for the future.

“Really excellent leadership in the past had secured water rights to meet their expected growth for the next several decades,” Doyle said. “However, climate shifts might determine whether that water exists or not. If the water exists, the city has access to it. Right now, obviously, it’s 10 feet low, so there’s a bunch of water the city has rights to that doesn’t currently exist.”

Sellers said the goal of the city is to remain proactive by being mindful and vigilant about water conservation and reducing use. She said the most prominent pushback the city receives on water restrictions is for outdoor watering.

“The biggest challenge that we see going into the summer is that people who put a lot of time and effort to maintain this gorgeous lawn and landscaping, you know, that's something that we kind of have to put that on the back burner and weigh that against the fact that if our water supply gets low enough, that causes some kind of crisis situations, as opposed to you sacrificing maybe the greenest lawn in the neighborhood,” Sellers said.

Wentzel said the best thing for individuals to do to help the lake level rise is to remain diligent in their water restrictions. A green landscape does not mean a full lake.

“Even though it looks like the landscape is greening up and things are looking nice in Waco, it's not time to start using more water than you need,” Wentzel said. “We still need to conserve. We'll need to bank as much water as we can in May and June to get through the summer.”

According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, most of McLennan County is expected to emerge from drought or see drought conditions improve. Since mid-April, the lake levels have increased about five percentage points. Wentzel said if the trajectory continues, the lake is likely to be 70% full by mid-June and could be back to the desired level of 462 feet by the fall or winter.

Doyle said the variable weather pattern of extended dry periods and intense rainfalls seen recently is a product of climate change and is only going to become more common. In order to shift with climate change, Doyle said society must redefine where it wants to use the water it has and become more sustainable with its use.

“I think most of us in ecology don't believe that it is sustainable, but in Texas, we love our green lawns,” Doyle said. “That is an education process that will have to take place … and slowly, we will change our opinion of what a great yard looks like.”