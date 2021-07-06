Waco park rangers get their first electric car

The new electric vehicle for the park rangers cost the city $32,000.

”We have gone to a completely all green electricity contract that takes us out to 2029 so any opportunities we have where we can take advantage of things like that to reduce that footprint, council is willing to invest a little extra money into electric vehicles in order to do that,” Holecek said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city cannot fully commit to an all-electric vehicle fleet just yet, she said. Some jobs require vehicles with capabilities not met by electric options, but the city has its eyes on future developments.

“We are excited that Ford has come out with an F-150 that is electric, and we will be watching that closely to see if there are other locations where we can utilize an EV truck,” Holecek said.

The parks department will plug its Bolt into a new Level 2 charger overnight so it will be ready for rangers to use during the day. Level 2 chargers use a 240-volt power source, the same as a clothes dryer or an oven, offering quicker top-ups than Level 1 chargers on 110-volt power but not the rapid times of Level 3 charging stations, which are generally limited to public or commercial settings.