Waco park rangers get their first electric car

The city of Waco is excited to continue on the road to becoming more environmentally friendly as the parks department welcomes its first electric car.
The department received the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EUV June 15. It is part of a city effort, with an eye toward efficiency, to ensure its vehicles are right for the tasks at hand.
“We are looking for the opportunities such as this one where we can not only downgrade from a truck to a sedan but also to an electric vehicle,” city general services director Kelly Holecek said.
Holecek said the city is reviewing its entire fleet of sedans and light-duty trucks, evaluating their performance, the types of jobs they are used on and other factors to see if they are able to make more environmentally friendly switches.
“Obviously the effects on things like climate change, pollution, we are trying to minimize our carbon footprint,” she said. “They do cost a little more than what we typically spend, but it is a priority for council to reduce our carbon footprint.”
The city has four electric vehicles, one for the park rangers, one for the information technology department, one for the fleet department and one for code enforcement, which is still finalizing the wrap that will be applied, advertising that it is a green vehicle.
The new electric vehicle for the park rangers cost the city $32,000.
”We have gone to a completely all green electricity contract that takes us out to 2029 so any opportunities we have where we can take advantage of things like that to reduce that footprint, council is willing to invest a little extra money into electric vehicles in order to do that,” Holecek said.
The city cannot fully commit to an all-electric vehicle fleet just yet, she said. Some jobs require vehicles with capabilities not met by electric options, but the city has its eyes on future developments.
“We are excited that Ford has come out with an F-150 that is electric, and we will be watching that closely to see if there are other locations where we can utilize an EV truck,” Holecek said.
The parks department will plug its Bolt into a new Level 2 charger overnight so it will be ready for rangers to use during the day. Level 2 chargers use a 240-volt power source, the same as a clothes dryer or an oven, offering quicker top-ups than Level 1 chargers on 110-volt power but not the rapid times of Level 3 charging stations, which are generally limited to public or commercial settings.
Rangers are simply going to plug it in at the end of their shift and let it charge for eight hours so that it will be ready to go for their next shift, said Kim Jennings, the city's park ranger supervisor and a 20-year veteran of the department.
“This is something that is going to be an enhancement to our fleet because it does not require oil changes,” Jennings said. “So it won’t have to go into service as often as our gas powered vehicles.”
It also will not require rangers to spend time, or city money, at the fuel pumps, she said.
“I think that people are excited to see it. Electric vehicles are still sort of something new, of a novelty,” Jennings said.
Before receiving the new vehicle, rangers were able to test drive the fleet services department's electric car, so they knew it would be able to do “everything that we need it to do.”
Jennings said the car has a 250-mile range, more than a ranger covers in a day.
“We are excited to help with the city’s vision for the community to be greener,” Jennings said. “We want to do our part to have a sustainable vehicle for the environment and the local community. We want to set a precedent that electric is going to be the way of the future and we want to show that it is possible and that it is suitable for our needs. It can do everything that our gas powered vehicles can.”