Waco picks parking garage builder, eyes hotel proposal near planned Baylor arena

The hotel developer partnering with Magnolia to repurpose the Grand Karem Shrine building downtown also has a proposal to build a hotel next to Baylor University’s planned basketball arena along the Brazos River at Interstate 35.

The company, Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, has properties in more than 50 markets, including three dozen hotels themed after colleges where they operate. But it appears the hotel next to Baylor’s basketball arena, if the city picks Adventurous Journeys to build it, would have an aesthetic and theme distinct from Baylor.

While the Waco City Council has not yet formally weighed in on who will develop the hotel on city-owned riverfront land, it picked a contractor Tuesday to build a 435-space parking garage that will be connected to the hotel. The council voted to hire Dallas-based Austin Commercial LP as a construction manager-at-risk for the four- to six-floor garage at the intersection of University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.

Austin will come up with cost estimates and coordinate between the parking garage design team and the city. Once it is complete, the parking garage’s ground floor will include shell space ready to accommodate restaurants, retail space and the hotel’s lobby. Austin Commercial quoted the city $914,000 for the project. The project is expected to be complete in 2024, according to Waco Director of General Services Kelly Holecek.

Last month, the city council pulled a meeting agenda item that would have let the council approve Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to develop a boutique hotel across the street from the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, the $213 million arena Baylor plans to build. An Adventurous Journeys office manager told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday that the hotel would not be part of the firm’s Graduate chain, which are elaborately themed after colleges that partner with Adventurous Journeys.

The city’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board in March recommended a $73 million contribution for the Riverfront development, in addition to a $20 million TIF contribution to Catalyst Urban Development the city council approved before plans for the basketball arena were announced. After a false-start on a riverfront development in 2013, the city picked Catalyst in 2015 to handle the project. With the announcement of the Baylor arena last year, the scope of the broader development expanded to include most land between University Parks Drive and the Brazos River, from Interstate 35 to Franklin Avenue.

About $34 million of the new $73 million TIF grant would go to the arena and riverwalk, and the rest would go to the surrounding development. Baylor would allow the city to hold up to 10 ticketed events and 25 community events for the first two years of the venue’s life.

