The Waco City Council will have the final say on a proposed expansion and amendment of the Brazos River Corridor District's special zoning requirements, which the Plan Commission recommended for approval in an 8-2 vote Tuesday. The amended overlay ditches new impermeable cover restrictions but maintains landscaping and lighting requirements.

The request for expansion comes from the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association, citing the need to protect natural elements of the environment around the Brazos River and direct future development accordingly.

The group has long scrutinized development plans from Turner Behringer Development for a 36-acre, 151-unit subdivision bordering Cameron Park.

The newest version of the amendment expands the overlay over the entirety of the Cameron Park neighborhood and a portion of 19th Street, an area that does not directly border the river.

It gets rid of a previously proposed 50% impervious cover restriction, continuing to allow up to 80% of a lot to be covered by impermeable surfaces for commercial properties and 75% for residential.

Residential and commercial owners will be required to plant a tree when developing or substantially renovating their property, and lighting must be shielded downward to reduce light pollution. A tree preservation credit may be granted in lieu of new planting for the preservation of significant species listed in the ordinance that are at least 4.5 feet tall and 6 inches in diameter.

The amendments, first considered by the Plan Commission in February, would not affect taxes or come at an immediate cost to current residents.

Four members of the neighborhood association, each residing in areas included in the overlay when it was created in 1986, spoke in favor of the expansion during Tuesday’s public hearing.

Neighborhood Association President Jeannine McMeans said previous city councils and commissions set the pace for protecting the community’s investment in the Brazos River corridor, and thanked city leadership for having the foresight to protect the area’s beauty by steering planning and development.

“There’s not a question of if the Cameron Park zone or these areas is going to grow,” McMeans said.” The question we should consider is how is this geographically unique park zone going to grow?”

“With regard to development along 19th Street and areas near Cameron Park, making the old fit with the new is not going to be a problem.”

McMeans said the current standards are a good start, but the expanded area and new guidelines are needed to supplement what exists. There is a majority of approval within the neighborhood association, she said.

Resident David Mills said the expansion unifies the Cameron Park neighborhood and 18th and 19th streets, “which is essentially a gateway to the city from the airport.” Provisions for lighting benefit migrating birds and improve neighborhood safety, he said.

Resident Lauren Woodruff said she did not know she was subject to the overlay until recently, but the restrictions have not posed an undue burden to her household since she purchased her 1952 home in 2019. She said she is in favor of protecting migratory birds, as city lights play a part in declining bird populations during migration.

'Private property'

In opposition to the change, Scott James, a lawyer representing Turner Behringer Development, said regulations in the overlay are meant to protect the corridor’s environmental character. However, the greatest concerns expressed by neighbors in numerous emails were construction traffic, street deterioration with increased traffic and fencing that would border the new development, none of which relates to the environment of the river, he said.

The city already has approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision that shows lots meeting the overlay's 75% impermeable cover limit.

James said the part of the corridor that would be expanded — the piece adjacent to the Turner Behringer site — is already one of the widest portions of the corridor. He also said what is currently on the property is underbrush and trash.

“These are private property owners in the neighborhood association trying to put restrictions on my clients,” he said. “It’s really not my clients. It’s the future homeowners, 150 families that are going to live there, and they’re trying to use the Brazos River Corridor expansion to do that.”

As James spoke, the three-minute limit timer set for each public commenter chimed, and members of the neighborhood association interrupted, calling for time. Plan Commission Chair Ross Harris allowed James to finish.

James said in his practice, without relation to the current development, he represents several property owners along 19th Street and worries about gentrification in the area. He said with construction costs, high interest rates and inflation, it would be almost impossible for someone living in a less-affluent neighborhood to do what they want to their home.

“Those neighborhoods might as well be on the other side of the Earth compared to the neighborhood association that’s here that are the proponents,” he said.

McMeans rebutted, saying the expansion is not about gentrification, as “that’s kind of political. It’s kind of silly, in one ear and out the other.”

She said the expansion is about creating a long-term vision for the unique area surrounding the river, including the start of the Blackland Prairies and the corridor’s unique elevated topography along the Balcones Escarpment.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said any future changes to the corridor would go through the same public hearing process. Properties in the new development would be grandfathered into the corridor’s regulations and have a say in in shaping additional changes.

Peters said from a staff standpoint the residential area adjacent to the corridor that would be added in the extension is already characteristically similar to the corridor overlay, justifying the expansion rather than adding a new overlay to the Cameron Park neighborhood that would have similar requirements. The overlay’s original provisions do not take Cameron Park into consideration for protection.

Harris said he understands the expansion is broad in connection to the area of protection, but ecosystems are interconnected and Cameron Park serves as the buffer between the river and the area slated to be added to the overlay.

The plan commission voted to recommend approval of the expansion with an 8-2 vote, commissioners Tara Briscoe and Gavin Lane dissenting.

The Waco City Council is slated to host another public hearing and first reading of the ordinance at its May 16 meeting.