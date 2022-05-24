Waco Planned Parenthood announces expanded care for uninsured, low-income patients

Waco’s Planned Parenthood clinic is offering family planning services and preventive health care to patients on an income-based sliding scale thanks to a new Title X federal grant.

The Waco location plans to use its portion of the $5 million grant to provide another 2,400 patients with reproductive health care, which includes cancer screenings; testing, treatment and prevention for sexually transmitted infections; annual check-ups; vaccinations and birth control. The grant, also supporting five other Texas clinics, is specifically for low income and uninsured patients and is not limited to Waco residents, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas spokesperson Sarah Wheat said during a press conference Tuesday.

“Most American women use birth control at some point in their lives,” Wheat said. “So as they come to the health center for birth control, a family planning visit includes that full wraparound preventive health care visit.”

Wheat said a visit to the clinic for birth control is a chance for patients to get preventive care, including screenings for breast cancer and cervical cancer that uninsured patients might otherwise go without.

The statewide grant will cover the costs of services at Paris, Lubbock, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston, allowing patients to pay on an income-based sliding scale. It will cover costs entirely for patients under 200% of the federal poverty level. Patients can make appointments by phone or online, and the Waco clinic takes walk-ins.

“We have a chance to do early detection and to screen and treat for other health conditions that that patient may not realize that they have,” Wheat said.

The program is funded through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Title X grants have been awarded for decades, solely for family planning services and related preventive health care services. Abortion is not included in the family planning services Title X grants can cover, and Planned Parenthood maintains centers where it offers abortions separately from centers where it provides other health care services.

Tonya Capson, health services regional director at the Waco clinic, said most Americans spend 20 to 25 years of their lives trying to prevent unintended pregnancies.

“This is so crucial in our community, where a lot of people don't have access to health care," Capson said. "They don't have insurance and they don't have a way to get the preventative services that they need.”

Capson said the grant-funded program is intended to fill those gaps in access to care.

“They can come in be seen be screened, regardless of their income, regardless of their documentation status, regardless of where they live or who they love,” Capson said.

Dr. Iliana Neumann, a family medicine specialist in Waco, said 18% of people in McLennan County are uninsured, about double the national average. Also in McLennan County, about 20% of the population is in poverty, and the teen birth rate is 38 births per 1,000 females, both rates significantly higher than the national average.

“There’s so much need here, and there's such a desire to be able to take good care of our neighbors and our friends,” Neumann said.

The Rev. Leslie King from First Presbyterian Church in Waco said the grant-funded services will be especially important for groups less likely to have health insurance or health care. That includes LGBTQ patients.

“As corporations really struggle to provide adequate health care for their employees, provisions like Title X really do strengthen a social fabric that’s pulled to a breaking point often,” King said.

Alice Shelly, a Planned Parenthood volunteer and Baylor University student, said the high teen birth rate makes it clear that birth control, STI testing and other reproductive health care is important, but too many do not have those resources available.

“That adds to the general fear surrounding reproductive health at the state and national levels,” Shelly said. “Birth control is more important now than ever, and so this news comes at a really good time.”

Wheat said some forms of contraception, like condoms, are readily available. The most effective methods, like intrauterine devices and inserts, are expensive and might take multiple doctor visits to acquire, she said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.