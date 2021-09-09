Waco pledges $700,000 more for development replacing Oak Lodge Motor Inn

A U-Haul trailer sat in the Oak Lodge Motor Inn parking lot Thursday, a reminder the motel is emptying out as developers planning to replace it with commercial space and upscale housing receive a $700,000 incentive package.

Waco City Council this week approved a Chapter 380 agreement with JKBM Holdings, amounting to sales tax rebates over 10 years. JKBM, which includes local businessman Brian Mitchell and Julius Kramaric, an investor from the Czech Republic, plans to demolish the Oak Lodge building and place there condos, lofts and 7,500 square feet of retail or restaurant space in a development called the Dottie Oaks Condominiums.

The $700,000 pledge, combined with a previously approved $1.3 million Tax Increment Financing grant from the city, gives JKBM a $2 million head start on the estimated $8.8 million project. The $2 million in public backing matches what investors paid for the property at 1024 Austin Ave.

The city council approved a 10-year incentive grant payable to JKBM equal to the city's portion of sales taxes generated between 2023 and 2032, not to exceed $700,000. Consumers locally pay an 8.25-cent sales tax on every dollar spent, with 1.5 cents going to the city, a half-cent going to McLennan County and the balance to the state.