Waco police adding 28 hybrids to fleet

In addition to an improved miles per gallon rating, the hybrids save fuel by cutting down on engine idle time, which can be significant depending on the demands of any given day on the job. The batteries that power the hybrid drive system can power the vehicle's other electronics for longer periods without the need for the gas-powered engine to run.

Officer Fernando Flores drove on of the new hybrids this week on his patrol around North Waco. Flores said he has driven several police vehicles in his 29 years as an officer, but he had never driven a hybrid before.

"The first cars had vinyl bench seats, so if you made a sharp turn, you would slide all across the seat," Flores said with a laugh. "These hybrids actually have quite a little bit of pickup to them and they are pretty nice to drive."

They also promise to cut down on mid-shift stops for fuel, he said.

"I just worked two shifts for a 16-hour day and I still had half a tank," Flores said. "That is something that is great."

Alan Northcutt, director of Waco Friends of the Climate, said he is pleased to see Waco police moving toward hybrids but thinks the department can make stronger efforts to reduce emissions in the city.