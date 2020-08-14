Waco police adding 28 hybrids to fleet

The Waco Police Department is on its way to adding 28 new hybrid vehicles to its fleet.
Three are already in service, nine more from the same order are expected to be ready this year, and a second order for 16 more has been placed, for an overall cost of $1.44 million, more than $51,000 per vehicle. The transition will not be as visible as the switch more than a year ago from Chevrolet Tahoes to Ford Interceptor Utility models, based on Ford Explorers. From the outside, the 2020 hybrid Fords look about the same as the 2018 models, but the three hybrids being used by patrol officers have already shown improved fuel economy, Officer Garen Bynum said.
"We just recently put them into patrol and we are already seeing better numbers in fuel economy," Bynum said. "So far, on average, we are seeing these vehicles are getting 4 miles to the gallon better than our other explorers, and 4 miles is significant when the average patrol officer drives around 75 miles per shift."
The 2020 hybrids are expected to save 1,276 gallons of fuel per year with no decrease in performance compared to the 2018s, according to city documents. The 27 2018s cost about $1.1 million, or an average of almost $41,000 per vehicle, about $10,000 less than the hybrids. The cost of additional equipment added locally ranges from about $4,900 for an unmarked patrol vehicle to about $15,000 for a vehicle equipped for a K9 unit.
In addition to an improved miles per gallon rating, the hybrids save fuel by cutting down on engine idle time, which can be significant depending on the demands of any given day on the job. The batteries that power the hybrid drive system can power the vehicle's other electronics for longer periods without the need for the gas-powered engine to run.
Officer Fernando Flores drove on of the new hybrids this week on his patrol around North Waco. Flores said he has driven several police vehicles in his 29 years as an officer, but he had never driven a hybrid before.
"The first cars had vinyl bench seats, so if you made a sharp turn, you would slide all across the seat," Flores said with a laugh. "These hybrids actually have quite a little bit of pickup to them and they are pretty nice to drive."
They also promise to cut down on mid-shift stops for fuel, he said.
"I just worked two shifts for a 16-hour day and I still had half a tank," Flores said. "That is something that is great."
Alan Northcutt, director of Waco Friends of the Climate, said he is pleased to see Waco police moving toward hybrids but thinks the department can make stronger efforts to reduce emissions in the city.
"I think a hybrid, at least at this point, is a step in the right direction," Northcutt said. "I feel like in 2020, I think the city should be moving forward, and let me say for anything that is not a patrol car, like detectives or something that is not being used in a patrol manner, I think they need to go with a full electric car."
He said hybrids seem to be a reasonable choice for patrol vehicles, but city officials should keep thinking about environmentally friendly options moving forward.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the city will evaluate how the hybrids perform and how the overall cost of buying, maintaining and using the vehicles stacks up against other options.
"We are looking at the hybrids and how they fit into the fleet from not only the total cost of ownership evaluation, but also their ability to fulfill the rigorous job duties. … As long as they can fulfill the mission and they don't end up costing more, we are not opposed to moving into new technology," Holt said.
