Waco police representatives are taking part in a nationwide initiative building links between law enforcement and religious communities, joining a regional council against drug misuse, and preparing to implement a new dispatch strategy to divert mental health calls away from law enforcement, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said Tuesday in an update to the Waco City Council.

Victorian said Cmdr. Jared Wallace received an invitation to participate in Faith & Blue. The nationwide initiative aims to use the reach of religious organizations to build ties between officers and residents.

Sgt. Melissa Thompson will take a seat among the leadership of a regional council against alcoholism and drug misuse, Victorian said.

She also said an initiative with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network to put mental health professionals in the police dispatch center to take crisis calls would start in September.

Victorian said she took a group of local professionals to Denver last year with Behavioral Health Network Executive Director Daniel Thompson to look at several initiatives there for diverting mental health cases away from law enforcement and to consider what would work in Waco.