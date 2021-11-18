Waco Police Department feels strain of unfilled dispatcher positions

A lifeline between the community and emergency help is thinning as the Waco Police Department struggles to fill more than 40% of its dispatch positions.

The department, which dispatches police, fire and emergency medical service calls from across the county, is seeking to hire 16 additional dispatchers to reach the allotted staffing of 40 positions, including four part-time positions.

In the meantime, 24 dispatchers are covering those dispatch duties, with life and death often at stake.

“Essentially we are the first responders,” said Susie Murray, emergency communications and 911 manager at the Waco Police Department. “We are telling the officers, the firefighters, we are directing them of where the emergencies are. We are getting that information, we are asking those questions. … Our job is very, very important.”

Murray said the understaffing was a problem even before she arrived in Waco six months ago, after a 13-year dispatching career in Houston.