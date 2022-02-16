Waco police shooting range to get $70,000 refresh to clear lead from backstop

Regardless, the work will follow Environmental Protection Agency protocols aimed at preventing the poisonous lead in the ground from causing contamination issues. As long as the reclaimed lead is bound for recycling or reuse, it is not regulated as hazardous waste.

The contractor must remove bullets, bullet fragments and other materials embedded in the dirt embankment "to provide for safe use of the firing range by all parties." Waco, which owns the property, pockets all proceeds from the sale of materials.

"I thought buying the bullets was enough. Now I've got to pay to dig them up," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton joked.

"This process is not what I first thought of when I heard about lead remediation. It's a deflection problem," Felton said. "I talked with one of the captains, and he said every now and then, you hear a click upon impact when you shoot. You need to clean the berm after so many rounds."

Felton said Waco getting all proceeds from sale of materials may serve as a bargaining chip when negotiating the bill for the next cleanup.