Waco police shooting range to get $70,000 refresh to clear lead from backstop

A law enforcement shooting range on Steinbeck Bend Road has a lead problem. This is no joke about a bullet-riddled mobster's death being blamed on lead poisoning. The reality will cost $70,000 to remedy.
The Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, the campus police at Baylor University, a dozen agencies in all, take turns pumping bullets into the rotating targets. A dirt mound lurks behind the marks, absorbing the fusillade.
After a few years, the berm has absorbed all the punishment it can safely stand. So much spent ammo has lodged in the pile that moisture or shifting dirt pushes the little missiles to the surface. New arrivals may ricochet.
"The berm gets so saturated with lead, you get deflections," McLennan County Sheriff's Office administrator David Ives said.
Ives asked McLennan County commissioners Tuesday to approve an agreement with Waco that would enable removal of the lead at the firing range.
Waco and McLennan County each will pay $35,000 toward the bill.
"We're not doing this because the ground soil is saturated with lead contaminants," Ives said. "We're doing this due to a minor ricochet."
Regardless, the work will follow Environmental Protection Agency protocols aimed at preventing the poisonous lead in the ground from causing contamination issues. As long as the reclaimed lead is bound for recycling or reuse, it is not regulated as hazardous waste.
The contractor must remove bullets, bullet fragments and other materials embedded in the dirt embankment "to provide for safe use of the firing range by all parties." Waco, which owns the property, pockets all proceeds from the sale of materials.
"I thought buying the bullets was enough. Now I've got to pay to dig them up," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton joked.
"This process is not what I first thought of when I heard about lead remediation. It's a deflection problem," Felton said. "I talked with one of the captains, and he said every now and then, you hear a click upon impact when you shoot. You need to clean the berm after so many rounds."
Felton said Waco getting all proceeds from sale of materials may serve as a bargaining chip when negotiating the bill for the next cleanup.
Analysis goes beyond ammunition during remediation. The contractor will take soil samples, aware that high lead concentrations may endanger health. Any soil removed must be replaced, leaving the berm as it was before testing.
Anyone involved in remediation will receive blood tests before and after their work. Signs will tell the public what is happening at 7805 Steinbeck Bend Road. Crews will limit access during the 30-day project.
Sgt. Connally Newman, who directs training for the Waco Police Department, agreed it would be accurate to say thousands of bullets are lodged in the shooting range backstop. Waco officers use standard-issue 9mm pistols, but "oddball" handguns of every description show up there. Newman said the range and berm behind it also accommodate rifles and shotguns.
The berm stands 30 feet high and 30 feet deep, and the staggering number of bullets inside does not indicate misses, Newman said.
"The targets are cardboard and paper," he said. "All shots end up there."
The city has not yet chosen a contractor for the remediation. Waco will make another range available to shooters in a pinch, those possibly needing to fire off rounds to meet certification requirements.
Ricochets are nothing new at the shooting range, officials said.
A stray bullet in 2015 flew into the air and struck the top of a vehicle, denting it. No one was hurt, but police temporarily closed nearby roads, the Tribune-Herald reported. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office worked with the involved passersby to take care of damages, as the incident happened when deputies were shooting, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time.
Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, now retired, placed blame on the berm, saying rain had soaked it, allowing bullets to migrate to the surface. The Tribune-Herald reported workers would cover the berm with dirt as a temporary precaution until all dirt could be dug up and lead removed.
The last remediation came in 2016, Newman said.