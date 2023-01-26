Waco predicts harsher water restrictions in mid-February amid persistent drought

Despite recent rains and cooler weather, Lake Waco’s level continues to plummet, expected to reach a 450-foot trigger point for Stage 3 water restrictions in mid-February. As harsh drought conditions have depleted the reservoir in recent years, officials look to favorable climate conditions and decreased water use as hopeful paths.

The lake level rested at 450.39 feet above sea level Thursday, nearly 12 feet below normal. The level has continued to dwindle from 100% full in September 2021 to just 55.5% this week, with brief and sporadic periods of rainfall offering short-lived respite in the interim.

Severe drought has put many areas in Texas to the test over the last year with abnormally high temperatures and a lack of rainfall. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said 2022 was the seventh-driest year on record for McLennan County and the sixth-driest for Bosque County, which encompasses much of the Bosque River that feeds Lake Waco. Houston's Harris County had its driest year.

Waco ended 2022 some 16 inches below average for rainfall at just 20.76 inches over the entire year. So far in January the area has seen almost 1 inch of rain, an increase from half an inch in December, but still lagging behind the January monthly average of 2.59 inches.

January’s lack of rainfall is consistent with the National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook predicting below average totals for February, March and April. The outlook for May through July projects equal chances of below or above average precipitation.

Though cooler, wetter conditions and predictions of a loosening La Niña offer hope of some relief, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated as of Thursday about 98% of McLennan County was still in a severe drought. In his most recent Water Weekly report, Mark Wentzel, Texas Water Development Board hydrologist, said he has monitored three consecutive weeks of drought conditions spreading in areas including Central Texas. Wentzel said he expects most of the state to be back in drought by the end of April, citing an unusually dry start to 2023.

La Niña conditions, which have brought hotter, drier climate conditions to Waco for the past three winters, are expected to subside fully by April, Nielsen-Gammon said. Patterns produced by the El Niño-Southern Oscillation have broad impacts on climate patterns based on the natural rise and fall of sea surface temperatures.

On track with predictions made in late December, sea surface temperatures are rising steadily, signaling a switch to ENSO-neutral climate conditions, he said.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s most recent prediction says the chance for ENSO-neutral conditions is 82% by May. Nielsen-Gammon said he thinks it is possible for El Niño conditions to rise by next year, marked by cooler, wetter climate conditions in the South.

Nielsen-Gammon said day-to-day weather will be the question for Lake Waco’s recovery, but he thinks the reservoir could make a full recovery within a few years based on historical trends.

“Typical annual rainfall amounts are high enough in Central Texas that lakes can fill up fairly frequently,” he said. “Lake Waco was full as recently as September 2021, so it doesn’t take unusual conditions for it to fill up again. … It’s never been this low either, though.”

Nielsen-Gammon said the lake's current dam was built in the mid-1960s, more than doubling the capacity of a reservoir the city built in 1929 and 1930. With the new dam, the lake went from 10% of its new capacity in February 1965 to full by May 1965.

When the city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raised the normal lake level by 7 feet in 2003, well-timed heavy rains filled it almost to its current capacity within a week, rather than the months it was expected to take.

Nielsen-Gammon said the lake's next low-level occasion was in December 2006 when it was down to 57% of storage capacity, 115,000 acre-feet. In March 2007, Nielsen-Gammon said the reservoir was still low, at 123,000 acre-feet, yet three weeks later, on April 1, 2007, the lake had exceeded its maximum conservation storage of almost 190,000 acre-feet.

Nielsen-Gammon said there is hope for the lake level to recover, however how quickly that happens will depend.

“If we do get 15 inches of rain tomorrow it’ll probably help a lot, but if it happens over the next six months, probably not so much,” he said.

City of Waco water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said while winter water use has dipped to half of summertime use, the city predicts a move to Stage 3 restrictions by mid-February. Lawn watering is the largest user of water in the summertime, she said.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, which have been in place since July, outdoor watering is limited to two days per week. Stage 3 limits outdoor watering to one day per week, among other measures.

Sellers agreed with Nielsen-Gammon, saying the city looks at long-term predictions like ENSO, but a return to neutral weather patterns is not necessarily going to end the drought. She said her team takes future outlooks and past results into consideration when making decisions, but a challenge is that they “don’t have a crystal ball,” and predictions are not always perfect.

Rather than waiting for the 449-foot trigger point for Stage 3 drought restrictions specified in the city’s drought contingency plan, city management would rather be proactive and enact the restrictions at 450 feet, Sellers said.

“Let’s not get into totally dire straits,” she said. “We want to kind of stay ahead of it.”

Sitting just half a foot above the mark, the city’s main priority is to make sure it is providing enough safe and clean water to meet residents’ needs, Sellers said.