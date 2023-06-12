The Doris Miller Community Center is in its last stages of a major renovation, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house scheduled for 10 a.m. June 28 to welcome the remodeled former YMCA facility back as a staple in the East Waco community.

But those looking forward to taking a swim at the center at 1020 Elm Ave. will have to wait until later this year.

The city bought the former Doris Miller YMCA at Quinn Campus in 2021 for $2.7 million and set aside $2.9 million for its renovation. The work on the 31,600 square-foot building replaced its water-damaged wood and tile flooring, got a deep clean and fresh coat of paint, rehabilitated the gym and other outdoor sports spaces and installed a new HVAC system, among several other building repairs.

Jonathan Cook, city director of parks and recreation, said in a statement that the crew onsite is now focusing on the cleanup of the building, as well as adding trees and landscaping to its outside “to complement the playground, walking track and athletic fields.”

“We are currently putting the finishing touches on the renovations to the Doris Miller Community Center, and we are extremely excited to welcome our community back to the building,” Cook said. “This facility will serve as an anchor for community activation in East Waco, offering a variety of programs, recreation opportunities and public gathering spaces … a facility that our residents will take pride in and enjoy for years to come."

Programming from the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will be transferred July 3 to the renovated facility, allowing Bledsoe-Miller to be renovated as a "STEAM" center for community education in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

City officials last fall predicted they would open the facility including its indoor pool in time for summer use, including swim classes and camps.

But in a presentation to the Waco City Council in April, Cook said an assessment by KAI Design and Counsilman-Hunsaker found that the indoor pool would need more repairs than expected and that its opening would be delayed. He said the city would need to spend an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 on the pool itself for work that includes replacing a pump system dating to 2005. Additional repairs to the pool building would bring the project cost to about $900,000, Cook said.

Cook at the time said the work would be covered by the $2.9 million original budget, though it would leave no money for the center's outdoor pool, which would need up a minimum of $900,000 in repairs. Council members in April considered considered other options for the outdoor pool, such as replacing it with an aquatic playground that could cost $3 million.

District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield said the renovation of the Doris Miller facility has been a long time coming, but she’s excited for the new center to open within the neighborhood and still in proximity to Bledsoe-Miller, which is about a mile away on the Brazos River.

“We are almost doubling the size … which means there are expended resources, you know, new equipment will be coming,” she said. “Eventually we’ll have a pool and so, so many more thing will be added for the availability of the community.”

Barefield said she’s personally excited for the aerobic activities programmed for the facility, especially water aerobics as the aquatic centers are available. The community center will hold a variety of teams and activities that anyone could find themselves in, she said, from T-ball to possibly lacrosse, rugby and several other recreational sports on the 8-acre field available behind the building.

“Everybody needs to come out as we cut the ribbon because this is going to be next-level for our community,” Barefield said.

“I mean it’s just tremendous space for multi-generations, and so I think it’s a place where, from a multi-generational perspective, everybody can see themselves and has a place there.”