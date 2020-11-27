Waco preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout as state sets priorities

Waco officials are preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distributions and continuing to learn about what their exact role will be, Mayor Dillon Meek said Friday.

Distributions could start in Texas as soon as next month, and state officials will prioritize health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable populations as the first vaccine recipients, according to a press release from Gob. Greg Abbott's office.

“We’re trying to make preparations to make sure we’re as ready as we can be,” Meek said. “We do expect the state and federal government to really outline prioritization.”

He said the city will have a hand mainly in distributing the vaccine and providing security.

“Every day we’re learning new information, things are changing, but what we’re trying to be aware of is that all of the parties that will play a role need to be as prepared as possible for this,” Meek said. “This is a very important matter, and we are not going to waste any time.”

