Waco relaunching search for new police chief

City officials said the search will kick off early next month with hopes of selecting Holt’s replacement early next year. The city has launched an online survey that asks residents what traits and priorities they would like to see for the next police chief. The survey will be available through Oct. 9.

“We are proud of our police department and the men and woman who serve our community,” Ford said in the press release. “We look forward to working together with our stakeholders to find a new chief who will be committed to community policing, transparency, and maintaining a safe and orderly society.”

Ford said in June after the search was canceled that a variety of factors came into play that altered the local and national tone and disposition, especially concerning law enforcement.

“We are in a different environment than we were when we started the search in March, if you think about it,” Ford said. “We are walking through a pandemic. We are walking through the retirement of (City Manager) Wiley (Stem III), and we’re walking through the conversations about policing in general in America. So there are a lot of things we all need to think about.”