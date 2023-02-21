The city of Waco is bracing to enact stricter water-use limits by April as Lake Waco remains more than 11 feet below its normal level.

The lake stood just shy of 451 feet above sea level Tuesday, up slightly from a month ago but still significantly lower than it was before the city raised it by 7 feet in 2003. The last time the lake was at its normal level of 462 feet was in September 2021.

During a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the city’s annual water use fluctuates between 11 and 16 billion gallons, while the lake at its current level contains about 35.5 billion gallons.

“We have less than two years of water supply stored in Lake Waco,” Cain said. “So if we don't get more rain, then that certainly spells concern for all of us in terms of water usage and water availability going forward.”

Cain said even if Lake Waco’s watershed receives enough rain to avert stricter drought restrictions, the city still needs to start investing in new supplies and equipment for future droughts. The city's Stage 2 water restrictions have been in place since July, limiting outdoor watering to two days per week. Officials have said they would implement Stage 3 restrictions if the lake drops to 450 feet, limiting watering to one day per week, among other measures.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city now has to treat water like a resource, not a commodity.

“It requires management and investment to ensure we stay ahead of water scarcity,” he said.

Mike Champagne, manager of Lake Waco for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the corps has not let any water out of the lake since flooding in May and June of 2021.

He said the most recent rainfall raised the level by a helpful 9 inches, but all swimming areas and many boat ramps remain closed because of the low level.

Ramps at Midway Park, Speegleville Campground, Lacy Point Access Area, Koehne Park and Flatrock Access Area are still open because they were all built before the project that raised the lake level from 455 feet above sea level to 462 feet, Champagne said. Workers simply extended existing ramps when the lake was raised, he said.

“We’ve been on a downward trend,” Champagne said. “We get some rainstorms and we get small spikes where we come up one-tenth of a foot or two-tenths. … It might save us a couple of days to a couple of weeks.”

He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal agency charged with climate modeling, forecasts more typical rainfall levels for the upcoming summer.

“In 2015 and 2016, all we knew was floods,” he said. “We’ve definitely been in this drought for a while. This summer really hit us hard.”

Champagne said more lake facilities will have to close if significant rain does not come by spring.

Without rainfall by April the city would implement Stage 3 water-use restrictions. Washing or hosing down buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking areas or other paved surfaces would be prohibited. Car washes that do not reuse at least 50% of their water would not be allowed to operate, and irrigation of golf courses, parks and ballfields would be limited.

A three-year La Niña weather pattern is expected to be replaced by a more rain-heavy El Niño pattern by summer, said Miles Langfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t still see wet periods and dry periods,” Langford said.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Utilities Services Director Lisa Tyer showed the council aerial photos of Lake Waco taken in May 2021 and August 2022.

“As we continue on, you'll see that the shoreline becomes wider and wider and wider, and you can see just how much the lake has receded overall,” she said. “It's pretty disturbing.”

She said Waco had not restricted water use since the lake was raised in 2003, until the restrictions that went in place last summer.

Cain said the lake was last full 534 days ago, on Sept. 10, 2021.

Interim drought concerns notwithstanding, the city projects it will face a water deficit of 3,000 acre feet, almost a billion gallons, by 2070, Cain said.

“It's time to start not only planning for this, but implementing and spending dollars to make some of these things happen and doing what we can do with the water that we do have,” Cain said.

Possible long-term solutions include pumping water from the Brazos River, building infrastructure to reuse effluent for uses other than drinking and, at the expensive and long-term end, raising Lake Waco by another 3 feet.